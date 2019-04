Hyperloop CEO says St. Louis to Kansas City route is his priority

The CEO of Virgin Hyperloop One said on Wednesday that the Missouri route from St. Louis to Kansas City is his top priority.

Jay Walder spoke about the project for over an hour at the KC Tech Council and explained that he wants to build a Hyperloop route from the two Missouri cities in the future.

Walder said: “What I would tell you is that this is my very first trip to visit a state where they have been working on Hyperloop.”

Fox 2 reports that at least 10 states are vying for the Hyperloop high-speed train, which in the case of Missouri, could take people from Kansas City to St. Louis in under 30 minutes, at speeds reaching 600 mph.

The Hyperloop is electric and is propelled by a series of high-powered magnets and vacuum pumps within the tube. The passenger pod levitates above the magnets, something the company describes as “mag lev.”

“Rather than having rails, like we think about for a train, we will be levitating above the rail and that’s known as ‘mag lev’,” Walder said.

Walder says his company is waiting for the state to complete a feasibility study demonstrating how the Hyperloop could work here.

Walder has been impressed by elected officials’ level of commitment to the project and the ideal location of east-west path, with a major university at the midpoint, in Columbia.