ICC issues statement addressing US threats

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a statement addressing the threats issued by U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton.

The Hague-based organization, which is backed by the United Nations, said it would continue to investigate war crimes “undeterred”.

Bolton’s attack was delivered in Washington on Monday, and the ICC responded on Tuesday to the Trump administration’s threats that if the international court proceeds with launching an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by the US military and intelligence staff during the war in Afghanistan, it would prosecute the ICC’s officials.

In a short statement, the ICC said: “The court was established and constituted under the Rome statute, the court’s founding treaty – to which 123 countries from all regions of the world are party and have pledged their support through ratification – as an instrument to ensure accountability for crimes that shock the conscience of humanity. The court is an independent and impartial judicial institution,” read the first part of the statement.

It then went on to address Bolton’s “bellicose language.”

“Bolton’s added bellicose language that ICC judges and prosecutors face possible prosecution in the US is a distressing extension of the Trump administration’s attack on the judiciary – both domestic and now international.

“The ICC was created for the noble purpose of ending impunity for perpetrators of the most heinous crimes, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, when nations are unwilling or unable to prosecute.”