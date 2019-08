ICE arrests 680 immigrants in raids as Trump visits site of racist shooting

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained 680 immigrants as part of a mass deportation raid on the same day that Donald Trump visited El Paso following the shooting of a racist gunman who posted an anti-immigrant screed before the attack.

The Independent reports that the raids were conducted at seven agricultural processing plants across Mississippi, and were announced in a press release by ICE was Trump was landing in Texas.

Jess Morales Rocketto, the director of the pro-immigrant group Families Belong Together, said on Wednesday: “Today’s massive immigration raid, which may very well have swept up American citizens and asylum seekers, was not executed in a vacuum. Dismantling our asylum laws, caging children, and separating families — all while El Paso mourns — is Trump’s comprehensive white nationalist agenda in action. The raids are part of a broader strategy that is sadistic, cruel, and intentional, all in an effort to terrorize communities of color while scoring racist political points with his base.”

Trump’s visit to El Paso drew large protests in the city, with demonstrators telling him to leave while denouncing the anti-immigrant rhetoric he consistently employs.