Idaho Democrat wants to become first Native American governor in the country

Paulette Jordan, a Native American Idaho state legislator, won the Democratic primary for Idaho governor on Tuesday night.

If she wins on the November general election, she would become her state’s fist female governor and the first Native American governor in the country.

Jordan defeated her main challenger, A.J. Balukoff, the Democratic nominee in 2014. Balukoff lost by double digits to the now-outgoing Republican governor, Butch Otter. Jordan will face Idaho Lt. Gov. Brad Little in November.

The 38-year-old Idaho state legislator will face a tough challenge since the state hasn’t elected a Democrat for governor since 1990. The last Democratic governor to serve in Idaho was Cecil Andrus, who served from 1987 to 1995. Likewise, the state has voted Republican in every presidential race for decades, with Lyndon B. Johnson being the last Democrat to win the state.

Jordan, however, remains optimistic. “We are not afraid, and never again will we stand down,” Jordan said according to the newspaper Idaho Statesman. “This is a great celebration tonight… Come tomorrow this race is still going on. We’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

Jordan is running on a progressive platform, which includes expanding Medicaid and raising the minimum wage, and she has been endorsed by progressive groups across the country.

Balukoff called for unity among democrats, in support of Jordan. “So now let’s begin to come together,” he said. “Let’s work hard and let’s bring our message of proper education funding, access to health care and protecting our public lands.”