If elected 8-7-18, Butler would be the first millennial in a citywide office

in a citywide office

Rep. Michael Butler, a Democrat, represents part of St. Louis City (District 79) in the Missouri House of Representatives. He was elected to his first two-year term in November 2012. Butler has the endorsements of 20 out of 28 wards against a 38-year incumbent. He intends to modernize the Recorder of Deeds website and services so that St. Louisans can access their land deeds and vital records online.

In 2018, we should be able to access our land deeds and vital records online, without having to trek to City Hall. You can open a bank account online. You can register to vote online. You should be able to get your birth certificates, death certificates, marriage licenses online, and other things you need from the city. If elected, Butler would be the first millennial in a citywide office, and the first African American ever to hold the position – he has a clear vision and he’s capable of leading.

Prior to his legislative duties, Rep. Butler gained experience in the legislature while serving as the Legislative Aide in the office of State Senator Robin Wright-Jones, and as the Legislative Assistant to State Rep. Mary Wynne Still. During his 2012 campaign, he worked as an educator in the St. Louis Public School System. In addition, Rep. Butler has valuable private sector experience while employed as a manager at the home office of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Rep. Butler holds a bachelor’s degree in Business from Alabama A&M University, where he also served as Student Government President and as a Board of Trustee member. While working in the legislature, he also obtained a master’s degree in Public Affairs from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Born and raised in the 79th district, Rep. Butler’s childhood home is near the corner of Shaw Boulevard and South Spring Avenue. His father owned Pelican Printing in Midtown, and his grandfather taught for 20 years at Vashon High School, both in the 79th district.