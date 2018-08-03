If elected 8-7-18, Butler would be the first millennial in a citywide office

If elected, Butler would be the first millennial
in a citywide office
Rep. Michael Butler, a Democrat, represents part of St. Louis City (District 79) in the Missouri House of Representatives. He was elected to his first two-year term in November 2012. Butler has the endorsements of 20 out of 28 wards against a 38-year incumbent. He intends to modernize the Recorder of Deeds website and services so that St. Louisans can access their land deeds and vital records online.
In 2018, we should be able to access our land deeds and vital records online, without having to trek to City Hall. You can open a bank account online. You can register to vote online. You should be able to get your birth certificates, death certificates, marriage licenses online, and other things you need from the city. If elected, Butler would be the first millennial in a citywide office, and the first African American ever to hold the position – he has a clear vision and he’s capable of leading.
Prior to his legislative duties, Rep. Butler gained experience in the legislature while serving as the Legislative Aide in the office of State Senator Robin Wright-Jones, and as the Legislative Assistant to State Rep. Mary Wynne Still. During his 2012 campaign, he worked as an educator in the St. Louis Public School System. In addition, Rep. Butler has valuable private sector experience while employed as a manager at the home office of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Rep. Butler holds a bachelor’s degree in Business from Alabama A&M University, where he also served as Student Government President and as a Board of Trustee member. While working in the legislature, he also obtained a master’s degree in Public Affairs from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Born and raised in the 79th district, Rep. Butler’s childhood home is near the corner of Shaw Boulevard and South Spring Avenue. His father owned Pelican Printing in Midtown, and his grandfather taught for 20 years at Vashon High School, both in the 79th district.
Si es elegido el 8-7-18, Butler sería el primer milenial en una oficina de la ciudad
El representante Michael Butler, un demócrata, representa parte de la ciudad de St. Louis (Distrito 79) en la Cámara de Representantes de Missouri. Fue elegido para su primer mandato de dos años en noviembre de 2012. Butler tiene el respaldo de 20 de los 28 barrios contra un titular de 38 años. Tiene la intención de modernizar el sitio web y los servicios de Recorder of Deeds para que las personas de St. Louis pueda acceder a sus títulos de propiedad y registros vitales en línea.
En 2018, deberíamos poder acceder a nuestros títulos de propiedad y registros vitales en línea, sin tener que caminar hasta el Ayuntamiento. Se puede abrir una cuenta bancaria en línea. Puede registrarse para votar en línea. Debería poder obtener sus certificados de nacimiento, certificados de defunción, licencias de matrimonio en línea y otras cosas que necesita de la ciudad. Si es elegido, Butler sería el primer milenian en una oficina de la ciudad, y el primer afroamericano en ocupar el cargo, tiene una visión clara y es capaz de liderar.
Antes de sus deberes legislativos, el Rep. Butler ganó experiencia en la legislatura mientras se desempeñaba como Ayudante Legislativo en la oficina de la Senadora Estatal Robin Wright-Jones, y como Asistente Legislativo de la Representante Estatal Mary Wynne Still. Durante su campaña de 2012, trabajó como educador en el Sistema de Escuelas Públicas de St. Louis. Además, el Representante Butler tiene una valiosa experiencia en el sector privado mientras trabajaba como gerente en la oficina central de Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. en Bentonville, Arkansas.
El Rep. Butler tiene una licenciatura en Negocios de la Universidad A & M de Alabama, donde también se desempeñó como Presidente del Gobierno Estudiantil y como miembro de la Junta de Fideicomisarios. Mientras trabajaba en la legislatura, también obtuvo una maestría en Asuntos Públicos de la Universidad de Missouri-Columbia.
Nacido y criado en el distrito 79, la casa de la infancia del Rep. Butler está cerca de la esquina de Shaw Boulevard y South Spring Avenue. Su padre era dueño de Pelican Printing en Midtown, y su abuelo enseñó durante 20 años en Vashon High School, ambos en el 79º distrito.