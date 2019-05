Ikea plans to open first store in Mexico in 2020

IKEA, the world’s largest furniture seller, will open its first store in Mexico next year, the company said on Wednesday, as an expansion strategy in Latin America to counter growing competition in the United States and European markets.

The Swedish chain announced plans to open a store in eastern Mexico City in the fall of 2020 and also sell its products online, Malcolm Pruys, the country retail manager for IKEA Mexico, said at an event in the capital.

Reuters reports that IKEA also plans to target other cities throughout the country: “We’re setting a reasonably aggressive expansion plan,” Pruys said.

The first store will offer 7,500 products and a restaurant able to seat more than 650 people, with a warehouse off-site for e-commerce.

Las year, IKEA announced plans to enter the Latin American market, including Chile, Colombia and Peru.

The plan to launch in Mexico began four years ago. On Wednesday, IKEA executives met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who said: “There is great movement in Mexico around cleaning up corruption. We think there’s a big opportunity for Mexico’s economy to continue to grow.”