Illegal fireworks in St. Louis on Fourth of July: 30 arrests, dozens of injuries

Area police departments reported receiving hundreds of calls about fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend.

Fox 2 reports that the St. Louis County police said they received about 450 calls for fireworks complaint calls and they issued three summons for destruction of property. Meanwhile, St. Louis police reported 30 arrests related to fireworks.

The local news source reports that illegal fireworks are on the rise in the area. They appear to be from professional grade and many are illegally set off in neighborhoods all over the area.

Fireworks sales are legal in Jefferson and St. Charles counties, which poses a problem for areas where they are illegal.

Also, at least 11 children were taken to the emergency room of the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis with fireworks-related injuries; while at least nine adults were treated for that type of injuries.

In Manchester, police reported the number of fireworks complaints remained around the same as last year. But overall, complaints have been going down because the city spread the word through social media and due to the high visibility of police patrols.