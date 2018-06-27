In push for diversity, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invites record 928 new members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has issued 928 invites to new members, as it announced on Monday.
The Oscar-granting body has made an effort in recent years to diversify its ranks, and if all new members were to accept, it would bring its percentage of female membership to 31 percent and its people of color membership to 16 percent.
The number of invitations issued this year is higher than the 774 invites sent out in 2017. It also exceed the number of members invited in 2016 (683) and 2015 (322).
The Hollywood Reporter informs that 49 percent of the class of 2018 are female and 38 per cent are people of color.
Among the new members, 17 are Oscar winners and 92 are Oscar nominees, including recent acting nominees like Timothy Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out).
The youngest new member would be Quvenzhane Wallis, an actress nominee for 2012’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild” who is 14 years old. The oldest one would be composer Sofia Gubaidulina, aged 86.
The Academy has received criticism in the past for its lack of diversity, though this year’s awards were the exception, with “Get Out”, “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” consisting mostly of African American talent and crew.
Candidates for membership must be sponsored by two members of the branch they will be invited to join. The general requirement is that a candidate must have “demonstrated exceptional achievement in the field of theatrical motion pictures,” with additional requirements to each branch.
Academy Awards nominees are automatically considered for membership, though an invite is not guaranteed.
En esfuerzo por diversidad, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas invita a un récord de 928 nuevos miembros
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas ha emitido 928 invitaciones a nuevos miembros, como anunció el lunes.
El organismo que otorga los Oscar ha hecho un esfuerzo en los últimos años para diversificar sus rangos, y si todos los nuevos miembros aceptaran, su porcentaje de miembros mujeres llegaría al 31 por ciento y su membresía de personas de color al 16 por ciento.
El número de invitaciones emitidas este año es más alto que las 774 invitaciones enviadas en 2017. También excede el número de miembros invitados en 2016 (683) y 2015 (322).
The Hollywood Reporter informa que el 49 por ciento de la clase de 2018 son mujeres y el 38 por ciento son personas de color.
Entre los nuevos miembros, 17 son ganadores del Oscar y 92 son nominados al Oscar, incluidos los nominados a Mejor Actor en 2018 Timothy Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name”) y Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”).
La nueva miembro más joven sería Quvenzhane Wallis, una actriz nominada por “Beasts of the Southern Wild” de 2012, quien tiene 14 años. La de mayor edad sería la compositora Sofia Gubaidulina, de 86 años.
La Academia ha recibido críticas en el pasado por su falta de diversidad, aunque los premios de este año fueron la excepción, con “Get Out”, “Fences” y “Hidden Figures” consistiendo principalmente de talento y equipo afroamericanos.
Los candidatos para la membresía deben ser patrocinados por dos miembros de la rama a la que serán invitados a unirse. El requisito general es que un candidato debe haber “demostrado logros excepcionales en el campo de las películas cinematográficas”, con requisitos adicionales para cada rama.
Los nominados a los Premios de la Academia son considerados automáticamente como miembros, aunque no se garantiza una invitación.