In push for diversity, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invites record 928 new members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has issued 928 invites to new members, as it announced on Monday.

The Oscar-granting body has made an effort in recent years to diversify its ranks, and if all new members were to accept, it would bring its percentage of female membership to 31 percent and its people of color membership to 16 percent.

The number of invitations issued this year is higher than the 774 invites sent out in 2017. It also exceed the number of members invited in 2016 (683) and 2015 (322).

The Hollywood Reporter informs that 49 percent of the class of 2018 are female and 38 per cent are people of color.

Among the new members, 17 are Oscar winners and 92 are Oscar nominees, including recent acting nominees like Timothy Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out).

The youngest new member would be Quvenzhane Wallis, an actress nominee for 2012’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild” who is 14 years old. The oldest one would be composer Sofia Gubaidulina, aged 86.

The Academy has received criticism in the past for its lack of diversity, though this year’s awards were the exception, with “Get Out”, “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” consisting mostly of African American talent and crew.

Candidates for membership must be sponsored by two members of the branch they will be invited to join. The general requirement is that a candidate must have “demonstrated exceptional achievement in the field of theatrical motion pictures,” with additional requirements to each branch.

Academy Awards nominees are automatically considered for membership, though an invite is not guaranteed.