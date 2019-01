In televised speech, Trump demands a wall but does not declare emergency

President Donald Trump urged Congress in a televised address on Tuesday to give him $5.7 billion to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, but did not declare a national emergency to pay for the barrier with military funds.

Trump, in his first prime-time televised speech from the Oval Office, said there was a growing security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border. This is the president’s latest attempt to secure funds for his most famous campaign promise to build a wall in the border with Mexico. However, Democrats, who now control the House of Representatives, have rejected providing funding for the project, leading to an impasse with the president over the government’s budget.

Reuters reports that the president, in an attempt to win public support, used blunt language, saying illegal immigrants and drugs flowing across the border posed a serious threat to American safety.

“How much more American blood must be shed before Congress does its job?”, Trump said.

Trump’s speech comes after 18 days into a partial government shutdown precipitated by his demand for the wall.

Democratic leaders, in a rebuttal also carried live on national television, accused the president of using fear tactics and spreading misinformation about the situation along the border.

“The president has chosen fear. We want to start with the facts,” said Nancy Pelosi, Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The fact is, President Trump has chosen to hold hostage critical services for the health, safety and well-being of the American people and withhold the paychecks of 800,000 innocent workers across the nation, many of them veterans,” Pelosi said.