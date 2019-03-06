Incumbents beat challengers to retain seats on St. Louis Board of Aldermen

Incumbents won reelection on the Democratic primary for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, including alderwomen Cara Spencer, Lisa Middlebrook, Annie Rice and Carol Howard. The Riverfront Times reports that alderwoman Christine Ingrassia beat a crowded field to win her primary, but she will go on to face a Republican challenger in April.
The five women almost all won by a comfortable margin, according to final but unofficial results in the primary. Their male colleagues, Joe Vollmer, Sam Moore, Jeffrey Boyd and Larry Arnowitz, also fended off their challengers.
Additionally, two incumbents, Tom Oldenburg and Heather Navarro, were running unopposed.
In a largely Democratic city, the only ward whose winner must best a Republican challenger in April is Ingrassia, who will face Michael Hebron in the general election.
With incumbents winning all across the board, the only source of newcomers were the open seats, where Bret Narayan took 55 percent of the vote in the 24th ward.
In the 18th ward, another open seat, Jesse Todd beat activists Darryl Gray and Jeffery Hill, in addition to Judith Arnold and Elmer Otey.
Meanwhile, in the 26th ward, Shameem Hubbard beat Beata Price-Land and Jake Banton.
Titulares vencen a retadores para retener asientos en la Junta de concejales de St. Louis
Los titulares ganaron la reelección en las primarias demócratas para la Junta de Concejales de San Luis, incluyendo a la alderwomen Cara Spencer, Lisa Middlebrook, Annie Rice y Carol Howard. The Riverfront Times informa que la alderista Christine Ingrassia batió en un campo lleno de gente para ganar su primaria, pero que se enfrentará a un retador republicano en abril.
Las cinco mujeres casi todas ganaron por un margen cómodo, de acuerdo con los resultados finales pero no oficiales en la primaria. Sus colegas masculinos, Joe Vollmer, Sam Moore, Jeffrey Boyd y Larry Arnowitz, también se defendieron de sus rivales.
Además, dos titulares, Tom Oldenburg y Heather Navarro, participaron sin oposición.
En una ciudad en gran parte demócrata, el único distrito cuyo vencedor debe vencer a un retador republicano en abril es Ingrassia, quien enfrentará a Michael Hebron en la elección general.
Con los titulares que ganaron en todos los ámbitos, la única fuente de recién llegados fueron los asientos abiertos, donde Bret Narayan obtuvo el 55 por ciento de los votos en la 24ª división.
En la sala 18, otro asiento abierto, Jesse Todd venció a los activistas Darryl Gray y Jeffery Hill, además de Judith Arnold y Elmer Otey.
Mientras tanto, en el barrio 26, Shameem Hubbard venció a Beata Price-Land y Jake Banton.