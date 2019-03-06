Incumbents beat challengers to retain seats on St. Louis Board of Aldermen

Incumbents won reelection on the Democratic primary for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, including alderwomen Cara Spencer, Lisa Middlebrook, Annie Rice and Carol Howard. The Riverfront Times reports that alderwoman Christine Ingrassia beat a crowded field to win her primary, but she will go on to face a Republican challenger in April.

The five women almost all won by a comfortable margin, according to final but unofficial results in the primary. Their male colleagues, Joe Vollmer, Sam Moore, Jeffrey Boyd and Larry Arnowitz, also fended off their challengers.

Additionally, two incumbents, Tom Oldenburg and Heather Navarro, were running unopposed.

In a largely Democratic city, the only ward whose winner must best a Republican challenger in April is Ingrassia, who will face Michael Hebron in the general election.

With incumbents winning all across the board, the only source of newcomers were the open seats, where Bret Narayan took 55 percent of the vote in the 24th ward.

In the 18th ward, another open seat, Jesse Todd beat activists Darryl Gray and Jeffery Hill, in addition to Judith Arnold and Elmer Otey.

Meanwhile, in the 26th ward, Shameem Hubbard beat Beata Price-Land and Jake Banton.