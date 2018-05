Independent candidate leaves Mexico’s presidential race

Mexican independent candidate and former first lady Margarita Zavala announced on Wednesday that she is dropping out of the country’s presidential race.

The announcement came via a taped interview with the Televisa network, which aired later on Wednesday.

“I am withdrawing my candidacy on the principle of political honesty and a sense of congruency, but also to free up those people who have so generously supported me so that they can make the decision they need to make in this difficult race,” said the former candidate.

Zavala’s numbers in the polls had been low, placing her in fourth place, well behind frontrunner López Obrador, second-place Ricardo Anaya, and third-place José Antonio Meade.

Zavala, a long-time member of the Acción Nacional Party, complained that Anaya used his position as party leader to secure his nomination when he should have been an impartial referee.

Anaya, who has been trying to close the gap between him and Obrador may see Zavala’s dropping out as an opportunity to capture her voters. After her announcement, he called Zavala “a brave woman with principles.”

“Her contributions to the country, and this race in particular, have been very valuable,” Anaya wrote on Twitter. “All my recognition to her and all her team.”

However, it may prove hard for Anaya to capture Zavala’s voters as Zavala was proving to be the true choice for conservatives. Acción Nacional, a traditionally conservative party has allied with the PRD, a leftist party, in order to defeat López Obrador in the upcoming July 1st election.

López Obrador still holds a double-digit lead over Anaya. The remaining four candidates will participate in the second debate scheduled for Sunday night in Tijuana.