Indianapolis church puts holy family in “ICE detention” in bold statement on family detention policy

The Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis is sending a bold statement to the Trump administration regarding its family detention policy at the southern border.

The church displayed statues of Mary, Joseph and Jesus in a cage at their lawn on Monument Circle.

Through its Twitter page, the church wrote “On our lawn tonight we placed The Holy Family… in #ICE detention.”

The display has a sign with the hashtag #EveryFamilyIsHoly and its translation in Spanish, #CadaFamiliaEsSagrada.

Fox 59 Indianapolis reports that church officials suggested the display could remain up as long as families continue to be detained.

Stephen Carlsen, dean of the church, criticized the Trump administration’s strategy of excusing its actions using the Bible.

“We heard a lot of the Bible quoted, people trying to say what scripture justifies and doesn’t justify. Our tradition, our sacred traditions, are crystal clear. People who come to us for safety, for refuge are just like everyone in our families.”

He added that religious people should be compassionate to immigrants seeking a better life.

“Our job as faithful people is to welcome people with mercy. Our religious images are supposed to remind us where God’s heart is. God’s heart is compassion,. With people who are in need, and our heart should be there, too.”

Trump signed last month an Executive Order halting family separations but has announced that it will hold families in custody together. The administration’s policy has met backlash even from conservative groups, such as religious leaders and Republican lawmakers.