India’s Supreme Court legalizes gay sex

The Supreme Court in India ruled on Thursday that gay sex is no longer a criminal offense, overturning a 2013 judgement that upheld a colonial-era law known as Section 377, which categorized gay sex as an “unnatural offense.”

The decision was unanimous by all five judges of India’s highest court. Chief Justice Dipak Misra read out the ruling, saying: “Criminalizing carnal intercourse is irrational, arbitrary and manifestly unconstitutional.”

Indu Malhotra, another one of the judges, said she believed “history owes an apology” to LGBT people for ostracizing them.

Campaigners outside the court celebrated as the ruling was revealed. Public opinion in India’s biggest cities had long been in favor of overturning the law, but there remains strong opposition among religious groups and in conservative rural communities, as the BBC reports.

Section 377 was a 157-year-old law which criminalized certain sexual acts as “unnatural offenses” punishable by a 10-year jail term.

The law punishes “carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal.”

While all anal and oral sex is criminalized under section 377, it has largely affected same-sex relationships. Human rights groups claim authorities have used the statute to harass and abuses members of the LGBT community.

LGBT activist Harish Iyer reacted to the BBC on the ruling: “I’m absolutely elated. It’s like a second freedom struggle where finally we have thrown a British law out of this country… I think the next step would be to get anti-discrimination laws in place, or anti-bullying laws.”