Inmate found dead in St. Louis County Justice Center

An inmate was found dead Saturday night in the St. Louis County Justice Center. The St. Louis County Medical Examiner is investigating the death, officials said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an official confirmed the dead man was John M. Shy, 29, of the Oakville area of St. Louis County.

The circumstances surrounding the death were not made available. Julie Childrey, the acting director of the county’s justice services department, confirmed the death through an emailed statement and said Clayton police were investigating.

The local newspaper reports that Shy had been on probation from guilty please in at least two felony drug possession cases in St. Louis County, and had repeatedly violated that probation, according to court records.

It’s the second death at the detention center this year. A former assistant special agent in charge of the DEA St. Louis Division was found dead in the jail infirmary on Jan. 18. Larry Reavis, of Des Peres, had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.