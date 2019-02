Inmate who died in St. Louis County jail was returned twice by hospital

An inmate died in the St. Louis County Justice Center on Saturday night. On Tuesday, an official said that the inmate had been taken to a hospital for stomach pain twice that day and sent back to the jail both times.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old John M. Shy, of the Oakville area of St. Louis County, had been in custody after violating his probation in two felony drug possession cases.

According to a timeline the staff of the jail provided, Shy complained about a stomach pain and he was taken to the emergency room at St. Mary’s Health Center in Richmond Heights. This happened at around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

At 9:55 a.m. Shy again complained of a pain in the stomach and an ambulance took him to St. Mary’s. Shy was returned to the jail at around 12:·0 p.m. and remained in the infirmary, where he died at around 9:38 p.m.

A spokeswoman for SSM Health, said that because of medical privacy laws, the hospital could not confirm it had treated Shy.