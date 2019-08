Instagram adds tool for users to flag false information

Instagram is adding an option for users to reports posts they think are false, according to a company announcement on Thursday, in the latest attempt by parent company Facebook to crack down on misinformation campaigns across all its platforms.

Reuters reports that posting false information is not banned on any of Facebook’s social media services, but the tech giant is taking steps to limit the reach of inaccurate information.

Results rated as false are removed from places where users seek out new content, like Instagram’s Explore tab and hashtag search results.

Stephanie Otway, a company spokeswoman said that, “this is an initial step as we work toward a more comprehensive approach to tackling misinformation.”

Currently, Facebook employee 54 fact-checking partners working in 42 languages, but the Instagram program is only being deployed in the United States.

Facebook has been repeatedly dogged by false information spreading among its platforms, particularly during campaign season. In 2016, many far-right sites promoted fake stories attacking Democrats and then-presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in order to boost Republican candidate Donald Trump.