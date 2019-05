International community denounces Istanbul election re-run

The European Union and leading member states have criticized a decision in Turkey to re-run Istanbul’s mayoral election, after the opposition surprised and won the election,.

An European Union spokesperson demanded Turkey explain the controversial decision “without delay.”

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Mass called the re-run “incomprehensible.”

Criticism also came from the French government and by leading member of parliament Guy Verhofstadt, who said Turkey was “drifting towards dictatorship.”

The BBC reports that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lost the mayorship of Turkey’s biggest city last month by a narrow margin, but Erdogan refused to accept defeat.

The AKP claims that there were irregularities that invalidate the vote. Turkey’s government announced the decision to hold a new poll on 23 June, sparking protests across Istanbul on Monday. Hundreds of people gathered banging pots and pants and shouting anti-government slogans.

The EU’s diplomatic chief, Federica Mogherini, released a statement: “Ensuringa. Free, fair and transparent election process is essential to any democracy and is at the heart of the European Union’s relations with Turkey.”

A representative for AKP said the re-run was called because some electoral officials were not civil servants and some result papers had not been signed.