Intruder killed at south St. Louis home

Police say an intruder was shot and killed after breaking into a home in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 58-year-old Dale Lecuru died after being shot at about 8:15 p.m. on Friday.

Some people in the area reported seeing a man speeding down the street.

Luke Reeves, a resident of the neighborhood, told KSDK: “He jumped out of his car here and he appeared to have a weapon on his hip and just caused a big scene.”

Authorities say two men inside the home reported the incident: Lecuru argued with the men and he was shot in the abdomen during the struggle. Lecuru was conscious and breathing after the shooting, but he later died at a hospital.

The two men inside the home were not hurt.

Lecuru’s partner of 14 years, Patricia Boston, said that Lecuru struggled with drinking and mental illness.

“He battled with schizophrenia, you know, he would have confrontations maybe you know get into a fight or something but, I never dreamed it would escalate so far that I would lose him,” Boston told KDSK.

Police are currently classifying the case as a burglary and working to see if this case falls under Missouri’s stand-your-ground law.