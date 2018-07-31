Intruder killed at south St. Louis home

Police say an intruder was shot and killed after breaking into a home in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 58-year-old Dale Lecuru died after being shot at about 8:15 p.m. on Friday.
Some people in the area reported seeing a man speeding down the street.
Luke Reeves, a resident of the neighborhood, told KSDK: “He jumped out of his car here and he appeared to have a weapon on his hip and just caused a big scene.”
Authorities say two men inside the home reported the incident: Lecuru argued with the men and he was shot in the abdomen during the struggle. Lecuru was conscious and breathing after the shooting, but he later died at a hospital.
The two men inside the home were not hurt.
Lecuru’s partner of 14 years, Patricia Boston, said that Lecuru struggled with drinking and mental illness.
“He battled with schizophrenia, you know, he would have confrontations maybe you know get into a fight or something but, I never dreamed it would escalate so far that I would lose him,” Boston told KDSK.
Police are currently classifying the case as a burglary and working to see if this case falls under Missouri’s stand-your-ground law.
Intruso asesinado en casa del sur de St. Louis
La policía dice que un intruso fue muerto por herida de bala después de irrumpir en una casa en la cuadra 3700 de Texas Avenue.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que Dale Lecuru, de 58 años, murió después de recibir un disparo aproximadamente a las 8:15 p.m. el viernes.
Algunas personas en el área informaron haber visto a un hombre a toda velocidad por la calle.
Luke Reeves, un residente del vecindario, le dijo a KSDK: “Saltó de su automóvil y parecía tener un arma en la cadera. Causó una gran escena”.
Las autoridades dicen que dos hombres dentro del hogar informaron el incidente: Lecuru discutió con los hombres y recibió un disparo en el abdomen durante la lucha. Lecuru estaba consciente y respirando después de recibir el disparo, pero luego murió en un hospital.
Los dos hombres dentro de la casa no fueron lastimados.
La pareja de Lecuru durante 14 años, Patricia Boston, dijo que Lecuru tenía problemas con la bebida y luchaba con una enfermedad mental.
“Luchaba contra la esquizofrenia, ya sabes, tenía enfrentamientos, tal vez sabes se metía en una pelea o algo así, pero nunca soñé que llegaría a tanto que lo perdería”, le dijo Boston a KDSK.
La policía está clasificando el caso como un robo y trabajando para ver si este caso cae bajo la ley “stand your ground” de Missouri.