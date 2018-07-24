Intruder shot and killed in St. Louis home burglary

A burglary suspect was reported dead by police after being shot by one of the home’s residents.

The St. Louis home that was victimized is located in the 3900 block of Labadie Avenue. Police were called to the scene at about 3 a.m., where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that four people said they were in the home when the man kicked their locked door and climbed through. A 21-year-old man shot the intruder.

Police identified the intruder as 43-year-old Maurice Pollard, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The people in the home were uninjured. With the 21-year-old man was also a 40-year-old man and two women, ages 43 and 17.

According to police, the intruder lived in the same block.

Another man was shot elsewhere in the city on Sunday night. Police were called to the 2800 block of Chippewa Street at about 9:30 p.m. A 57-year-old man shot a suspected intruder in the leg. The people inside the home claimed they woke up to sounds of someone trying to break in. The alleged intruder, 44, was taken to a hospital.



