Intruder shot and killed in St. Louis home burglary

A burglary suspect was reported dead by police after being shot by one of the home’s residents.
The St. Louis home that was victimized is located in the 3900 block of Labadie Avenue. Police were called to the scene at about 3 a.m., where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that four people said they were in the home when the man kicked their locked door and climbed through. A 21-year-old man shot the intruder.
Police identified the intruder as 43-year-old Maurice Pollard, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The people in the home were uninjured. With the 21-year-old man was also a 40-year-old man and two women, ages 43 and 17.
According to police, the intruder lived in the same block.
Another man was shot elsewhere in the city on Sunday night. Police were called to the 2800 block of Chippewa Street at about 9:30 p.m. A 57-year-old man shot a suspected intruder in the leg. The people inside the home claimed they woke up to sounds of someone trying to break in. The alleged intruder, 44, was taken to a hospital.
Intruso es asesinado en robo domiciliario en St. Louis
La policía informó de la muerte de un sospechoso de robo después de recibir un disparo por parte de uno de los residentes de la casa.
La casa de St. Louis que fue víctima del allanamiento se encuentra en la cuadra 3900 de Labadie Avenue. La policía fue llamada a la escena alrededor de las 3 a.m., donde encontraron a un hombre con múltiples heridas de bala.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que cuatro personas dijeron que estaban en la casa cuando el hombre pateó la puerta cerrada y se metió. Un hombre de 21 años le disparó al intruso.
La policía identificó al intruso como Maurice Pollard, de 43 años, quien fue declarado muerto en un hospital.
La gente en el hogar no resultó herida. Además del hombre de 21 años, también estaba un hombre de 40 años y dos mujeres, de edades entre 43 y 17.
Según la policía, el intruso vivía en la misma cuadra.
Otro hombre recibió un disparo en otra parte de la ciudad el domingo por la noche. La policía fue llamada a la cuadra 2800 de la calle Chippewa a aproximadamente las 9:30 p.m. Un hombre de 57 años le disparó a un sospechoso de intruso en la pierna. Las personas dentro de la casa afirmaron que se despertaron con los sonidos de alguien que intentaba entrar. El supuesto intruso, de 44 años, fue llevado a un hospital.