Intuition: Leaving the Mind to Travel to your Soul

By Ismael Cala @Cala

Translated by Kassidy Davis

We all have it, but few of us develop it. In fact, most of the time it is surrounded by the cloak of the esoteric with mystic or supernatural connotations. Our need for certainty moves us away from our inner voice and with the absurd need for scientific evidence, intuition is going to stay dormant.

Some people qualify intuition as a “power” of the human being: an internal sixth sense that doesn’t relate directly with external reality, and that only deals with the internal; with the deeper, more profound “I.” Intuition is ethereal, sublime and there are those who claim that it is a sign from the soul. It’s a mental process that consists of the union of all that is familiar and one must find it in a deep stratum of their consciousness. Because of that, many times we associate it with magic.

Often times we reason something- we find logic, a little voice inside tells us, “That’s okay, but don’t go there.” It’s something instantaneous, absent of reason, that presents itself suddenly and lasts only seconds. Intuition is that voice that warns us that there isn’t enough evidence and invites us to look for more information.

The scholar, researcher, and American author Brené Brown explains in her book, The Gifts of Imperfection, that intuition “it’s our ability to hold space for uncertainty and our willingness to trust the many ways we’ve developed knowledge and insight, including instinct, experience, faith, and reason.”

Could one learn to be intuitive? Of course they could! I had the opportunity, in India, to participate in an experience with children who took part in a course directed by the famous guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; in which they were taught to intuit and use, in favor of knowledge, all of the abilities the human being possesses, and of course more than the five senses. I was a witness of how, by applying intuition, those children recognized drawings, colors, titles of books, and even numbers with their eyes closed.

Following the German psychologist Gerd Gigerenzer, author of the book Gut Feelings: Intelligence of the Unconscious, these hunches we usually have aren’t lacking in logic like many people believe; they are the answers of our unconscious intelligence, which allows individuals to adapt themselves to the different and unpredictable situations that can occur in life.

In our need for certainty, we try to search for answers only in reason when all of our knowledge and wisdom, in their deeper concept, are summed up in intuition. That is why my invitation is to listen to it as a source of information that we should consider in our day to day life.

is an important tool when it comes to having success in the journey of life!

