Intuition: Leaving the Mind to Travel to your Soul
By Ismael Cala @Cala
Translated by Kassidy Davis
We all have it, but few of us develop it. In fact, most of the time it is surrounded by the cloak of the esoteric with mystic or supernatural connotations. Our need for certainty moves us away from our inner voice and with the absurd need for scientific evidence, intuition is going to stay dormant.
Some people qualify intuition as a “power” of the human being: an internal sixth sense that doesn’t relate directly with external reality, and that only deals with the internal; with the deeper, more profound “I.” Intuition is ethereal, sublime and there are those who claim that it is a sign from the soul. It’s a mental process that consists of the union of all that is familiar and one must find it in a deep stratum of their consciousness. Because of that, many times we associate it with magic.
Often times we reason something- we find logic, a little voice inside tells us, “That’s okay, but don’t go there.” It’s something instantaneous, absent of reason, that presents itself suddenly and lasts only seconds. Intuition is that voice that warns us that there isn’t enough evidence and invites us to look for more information.
The scholar, researcher, and American author Brené Brown explains in her book, The Gifts of Imperfection, that intuition “it’s our ability to hold space for uncertainty and our willingness to trust the many ways we’ve developed knowledge and insight, including instinct, experience, faith, and reason.”
Could one learn to be intuitive? Of course they could! I had the opportunity, in India, to participate in an experience with children who took part in a course directed by the famous guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; in which they were taught to intuit and use, in favor of knowledge, all of the abilities the human being possesses, and of course more than the five senses. I was a witness of how, by applying intuition, those children recognized drawings, colors, titles of books, and even numbers with their eyes closed.
Following the German psychologist Gerd Gigerenzer, author of the book Gut Feelings: Intelligence of the Unconscious, these hunches we usually have aren’t lacking in logic like many people believe; they are the answers of our unconscious intelligence, which allows individuals to adapt themselves to the different and unpredictable situations that can occur in life.
In our need for certainty, we try to search for answers only in reason when all of our knowledge and wisdom, in their deeper concept, are summed up in intuition. That is why my invitation is to listen to it as a source of information that we should consider in our day to day life.
is an important tool when it comes to having success in the journey of life!
Intuición: Salir de la mente para viajar hacia el alma
POR ISMAEL CALA
@CALA
Todos la tenemos, pero pocos la desarrollamos. De hecho, en muchas ocasiones está rodeada por el manto de lo esotérico y con connotaciones místicas o sobrenaturales. Nuestra necesidad de certeza nos aleja de nuestra voz interior y con la absurda necesidad de evidencia científica, la intuición va quedando dormida.
Algunos califican la intuición como un “poder” del ser humano, un sexto sentido interno que no se relaciona directamente con la realidad externa, solo lo hace con la interna, con nuestro “yo” más profundo.
La intuición es etérea, más sublime, hay quienes aseguran que es una señal del alma. Se trata de un proceso mental que consiste en la unión de todo ese conocimiento que se encuentra en un estrato profundo de tu conciencia y es por eso que muchas veces lo asociamos con lo mágico.
A menudo razonamos algo… lo encontramos lógico… pero una vocecita por allá adentro nos dice “eso está bien, pero no te vayas por ahí”. Es algo instantáneo, ausente de razón, se presenta de repente y dura apenas unos segundos. La intuición es esa voz que nos advierte que no es suficiente la evidencia y nos invita a buscar más información.
La académica, investigadora y autora estadounidense, Brené Brown en su libro The gifts of imperfection explica sobre la intuición que “es nuestra habilidad de mantener un espacio para la incertidumbre y nuestra disposición para confiar en las muchas maneras en las que hemos desarrollado sabiduría y entendimiento, lo que incluye el instinto, experiencia, fe y razón”.
¿Se puede aprender a ser una persona intuitiva? ¡Por supuesto que sí! Tuve la oportunidad en India de participar en una experiencia con niños que toman parte de un curso dirigido por el famoso gurú Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, en el cual les enseñan a intuir y a utilizar, a favor del conocimiento, todas las posibilidades que posee el ser humano, por supuesto, más allá de los cinco sentidos.
Fui testigo de cómo aplicando la intuición esos niños reconocían dibujos, colores, títulos de libros y hasta números, con sus ojos cubiertos.
Según el psicólogo alemán Gerd Gigerenzer, autor del libro “Decisiones instintivas: la inteligencia del inconsciente”, esas corazonadas que solemos tener sobre algo o alguien no son carentes de lógica como muchos creen, ya que son las respuestas de nuestra inteligencia inconsciente, la cual permite a los individuos adaptarse a las más diferentes e imprevisibles situaciones que pueden ocurrir en la vida.
En nuestra necesidad de certeza, tratamos de buscar respuestas únicamente en la razón cuando la suma de todo nuestro conocimiento y sabiduría, en su concepto más profundo, se resume en la intuición. Es por ello que mi invitación es a escucharla como una fuente de información que debemos considerar en nuestro día a día.
¡La intuición es una herramienta importante a la hora de transitar con éxito el camino de la vida!
