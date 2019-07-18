Investigators looking for three persons of interest following East St. Louis homicide

Investigators with the East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police ask the public’s help in identifying and locating three persons of interest tied to a murder outside a liquor store.
Sgt. Elbert Jennings, with the Illinois State Police, said that the murder took place Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. outside Haymore’s Liquor Store on N. 15th Street.
Fox 2 reports that East St. Louis police went to the liquor store for calls of shots fired at that location. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim, 32-year-old Darnell steward, had been taken to a hospital across the river in St. Louis in a private vehicle.
Steward died a short time later.
The East St. Louis police requested the assistance of the state police in the investigation.
Police know a man was seen leaving the area in a white SUV. They believe the rear window of the SUV was shattered during the shooting. Two other men were also seen near the victim and the driver of the SUV when the shooting happened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 618-570-4269 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
Investigadores en busca de tres personas de interés tras homicidio en East St. Louis
Los investigadores del Departamento de Policía de East St. Louis y de la Policía del Estado de Illinois piden ayuda al público para identificar y localizar a tres personas de interés relacionadas con un asesinato fuera de una tienda de licores.
Sargento Elbert Jennings, con la Policía del Estado de Illinois, dijo que el asesinato tuvo lugar el martes alrededor de las 9:30 p.m. fuera de la tienda de licores de Haymore en N. 15th Street.
Fox 2 informa que la policía de East St. Louis fue a la tienda de licores para recibir llamadas de disparos en ese lugar. Cuando llegaron a la escena, se enteraron de que la víctima, el administrador de Darnell, de 32 años, fue trasladado a un hospital al otro lado del río en St. Louis en un vehículo privado.
Steward murió poco tiempo después.
La policía de East St. Louis solicitó la asistencia de la policía estatal en la investigación.
La policía sabe que un hombre fue visto saliendo de la zona en un SUV blanco. Ellos creen que la ventana trasera del SUV se rompió durante el tiroteo. Otros dos hombres también fueron vistos cerca de la víctima y el conductor del SUV cuando ocurrió el tiroteo.
Cualquier persona con información debe comunicarse con la Policía del Estado de Illinois al 618-570-4269 o CrimeStoppers al 866-371-TIPS.