Investigators looking for three persons of interest following East St. Louis homicide

Investigators with the East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police ask the public’s help in identifying and locating three persons of interest tied to a murder outside a liquor store.

Sgt. Elbert Jennings, with the Illinois State Police, said that the murder took place Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. outside Haymore’s Liquor Store on N. 15th Street.

Fox 2 reports that East St. Louis police went to the liquor store for calls of shots fired at that location. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim, 32-year-old Darnell steward, had been taken to a hospital across the river in St. Louis in a private vehicle.

Steward died a short time later.

The East St. Louis police requested the assistance of the state police in the investigation.

Police know a man was seen leaving the area in a white SUV. They believe the rear window of the SUV was shattered during the shooting. Two other men were also seen near the victim and the driver of the SUV when the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 618-570-4269 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.