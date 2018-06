Iowa student killed three weeks after being sent back to Mexico

An Iowa high school student who would have graduated last month has been killed in Zacatecas, Mexico, three weeks after a string of misdemeanor charges forced him to leave the country with the hopes of coming back to the United States to reunite with his family and friends.

Manuel Antonio Cano-Pacheco was a resident of Des Moines. His parents brought him to the U.S. when he was 3 years old. A spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Shawn Neudauer, said in a statement that Cano-pacheco “illegally entered the U.S. with his parents on an unknown date. In May 2015, he was granted DACA status and employment authorization. In April 2017, ICE officers arrested Cano-Pacheco at the Polk County (Iowa) Jail following his conviction on a misdemeanor drug charge. About this same time, Cano-Pacheco was also convicted on a separate misdemeanor charge in Polk County.”

The statement continued, “ICE issued Cano-Pacheco a notice to appear before a federal immigration judge. Based on his criminal convictions, his DACA status was terminated making him amenable to deportation. After posting an immigration bond, he was released from ICE custody pending an immigration court hearing.

“While awaiting his immigration hearing, Cano-Pacheco was convicted in Iowa of two more misdemeanors, including for driving under the influence.

“On April 10, 2018, Cano-Pacheco requested and was granted voluntary departure, ‘under safeguards’, by a federal immigration judge. He returned to Mexico at the border in Laredo, Texas under ICE escort April 24.”

Cano-Pacheco returned to the northwestern Mexican state of Zacatecas, where after going out to get food with an acquaintance, was killed when his throat was slit.

Cano-Pacheco left behind a girlfriend a one-year-old son. A small memorial service was held for him in Des Moines on Sunday.