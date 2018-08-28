Iran appeals US sanctions in UN court

Iran has asked the International Court of Justice of the United Nations to lift the sanctions imposed by the US after it abandoned the Nuclear deal.
Mohsen Mohebi, an Iranian lawyer, said the US aimed to damage Iran’s economy “as severely as possible” and had violated a 1955 friendship treaty, the BBC reports.
The US responded by saying that it would vigorously defend itself against the “meritless claim”.
The Iranian economy is currently suffering from sanctions reimposed by the Trump administration in May, after dropping out of the agreement brokered and spearheaded by the Obama administration, which was signed in 2015.
On Sunday, Iran’s parliament voted to dismiss Finance Minister Masoud Karsabian over his failure to address the country’s economic problems.
The International Court of Justice is the main judicial organ of the United Nations and settles legal disputes between member states.
Iranian lawyers filed a case before the court, whose definitive ruling could take years. Mohebi told the court on Monday that “the US is publicly propagating a policy intended to damage as severely as possible Iran’s economy and Iranian national companies, and therefore inevitably Iranian nationals. This policy is nothing but naked economic aggression against my country.”
The US, on its part, said that “the proceedings instituted by Iran are a misuse of the court.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement calling Iran’s lawsuit an “attempt to interfere with the sovereign rights of the United States to take lawful actions, including re-imposition of sanctions, which are necessary to protect our national security.”
Irán apela sanciones de Estados Unidos ante tribunal de la ONU
Irán solicitó a la Corte Internacional de Justicia de las Naciones Unidas que levante las sanciones impuestas por Estados Unidos luego de que abandonara el acuerdo nuclear.
Mohsen Mohebi, abogado iraní, dijo que Estados Unidos pretendía dañar la economía de Irán “lo más severamente posible” y que había violado un tratado de amistad de 1955, informa la BBC.
Los Estados Unidos respondieron diciendo que se defenderían vigorosamente contra el “reclamo sin mérito”.
La economía iraní sufre actualmente sanciones impuestas por la administración Trump en mayo, después de abandonar el acuerdo negociado y encabezado por la administración Obama, que se firmó en 2015.
El domingo, el Parlamento iraní votó a favor de destituir al ministro de Finanzas, Masoud Karsabian, por su fracaso en abordar los problemas económicos del país.
La Corte Internacional de Justicia es el principal órgano judicial de las Naciones Unidas y resuelve las disputas legales entre los Estados miembros.
Los abogados iraníes presentaron un caso ante la corte, cuyo fallo definitivo podría tomar años. Mohebi le dijo al tribunal el lunes que “Estados Unidos está propagando públicamente una política destinada a dañar lo más severamente posible la economía iraní y las compañías nacionales iraníes, y por lo tanto, inevitablemente, a los ciudadanos iraníes. Esta política no es más que una agresión económica contra mi país”.
Estados Unidos, por su parte, dijo que “los procedimientos instituidos por Irán son un mal uso del tribunal”.
El secretario de Estado Mike Pompeo emitió un comunicado en el que calificó la demanda de Irán como un “intento de interferir con los derechos soberanos de Estados Unidos para tomar medidas legales, incluida la reimposición de sanciones, que son necesarias para proteger nuestra seguridad nacional”.