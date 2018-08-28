Iran appeals US sanctions in UN court

Iran has asked the International Court of Justice of the United Nations to lift the sanctions imposed by the US after it abandoned the Nuclear deal.

Mohsen Mohebi, an Iranian lawyer, said the US aimed to damage Iran’s economy “as severely as possible” and had violated a 1955 friendship treaty, the BBC reports.

The US responded by saying that it would vigorously defend itself against the “meritless claim”.

The Iranian economy is currently suffering from sanctions reimposed by the Trump administration in May, after dropping out of the agreement brokered and spearheaded by the Obama administration, which was signed in 2015.

On Sunday, Iran’s parliament voted to dismiss Finance Minister Masoud Karsabian over his failure to address the country’s economic problems.

The International Court of Justice is the main judicial organ of the United Nations and settles legal disputes between member states.

Iranian lawyers filed a case before the court, whose definitive ruling could take years. Mohebi told the court on Monday that “the US is publicly propagating a policy intended to damage as severely as possible Iran’s economy and Iranian national companies, and therefore inevitably Iranian nationals. This policy is nothing but naked economic aggression against my country.”

The US, on its part, said that “the proceedings instituted by Iran are a misuse of the court.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement calling Iran’s lawsuit an “attempt to interfere with the sovereign rights of the United States to take lawful actions, including re-imposition of sanctions, which are necessary to protect our national security.”



