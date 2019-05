Iran demands Trump address Iranians with respect, not with threat of war

Iran urged the United States on Monday to address the Islamic Republic with respect, not threats of war, one day after President Donald Trump stoked concerns about a potential conflict between the two nations.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased after Tehran announced a fourfold increase in its rate of production of low-grade uranium enrichment.

The Iran Nuclear Deal had been put in place to halt the Iranian production of nuclear power, but the United States quit the agreement last year, compromising the longevity of such deal between Iran and Western superpowers.

The United States has since reimposed the sanctions on Iran that were lifted as part of the agreement.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted: “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif replied on his Twitter account: “Never threaten an Iranian. Try respect – it works!”

Reuters reports that Zarif said Trump has allowed a “B-team” of aides led by National Security Advisor John Bolton to “trash diplomacy”. He accused them of “milking despotic butchers via massive arms sales,” in an apparent reference to Iran’s main regional foe, Saudi Arabia, Washington’s biggest arms buyer.