Iran launches naval exercises in Gulf amid tensions with United States

According to the United States, Iran has launched its annual naval exercises in the Gulf ahead of time amid tensions with Washington.

One US official, speaking anonymously, told Reuters that possibly more than 100 vessels were involved in the drills, including small boats. A second official said the drill could be finished this week.

Iran and the United States have seen tensions escalate between them. The context is the Iran Nuclear Deal, a 2015 agreement that lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs in its nuclear program. The deal was brokered by the Obama administration and European allies, but president Trump abandoned the agreement in May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Then last week, the U.S president threatened Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, warning him that if he continued to threaten the United States, his country would “suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before.”

This week Trump struck a more conciliatory tone, offering to meet with Rouhani without preconditions, but his invitation was ignored by the Iranian leader, who instead focused on Europe, telling leaders that it would be up to the continent to save the Iran Nuclear deal after the U.S. withdrawal.

Iran’s main complaint against the United States is a campaign by the Trump administration to strangle Iran’s vital oil exports, which its economy is dependent on. American officials believe this is the reason behind the Iranian government moving up the military drills.

The US military’s Central Command confirmed on Wednesday that it had seen an increase in Iranian naval activity, including in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for oil shipments that Iran has threatened to block.

Navy Captain Bill Urban, the chief spokesman at Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East said that they “are monitoring it closely, and will continue to work with partners to ensure freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce in international waterways.”

Iran has adopted a challenging attitude towards the United States. Senior Iran officials have warned their country would not easily yield to renewed economic and diplomatic pressure by the United States.

Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif sent out a sarcastic tweet: “US Navy can’t seem to find its way around our waters. Perhaps because it hasn’t figured out its name: Persian Gulf, as it’s been called for 2,000 years longer than US has existed. Or maybe it doesn’t know what it’s doing in our backyard, 7,000 miles from home.”

US military refers to the gulf not as the “Persian Gulf” but the “Arabian gulf”.

How long Iran’s challenging stance can last is anyone’s guess. Trump’s policies are putting significant pressure on the Iranian economy, and their currency has plumbed to new depths ahead of new sanctions by the United States.

However, experts fear that such a pressure could ultimately rally Iranians against the United States and strengthen Iran’s hardline rulers.