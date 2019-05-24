Iran says it will not surrender even if it faces bombing

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that Iran will not surrender to pressure from the United States and will not abandon its goals even if it is bombed. The remarks point to an escalation of the war of words between Tehran and Washington.

Tensions continue to rise between the two countries after Washington sent more military forces to the Middle East against what American officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the region.

Reuters reports that acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan confirmed on Thursday that the Pentagon was considering sending more troops to the Middle East as a way to bolster protection for American forces there.

Tensions have been on the rise since Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran Nuclear Deal and reimposed economic sanction on Iran. Trump tightened said sanctions this month, ordering all countries to halt imports of Iranian oil or face sanctions of their own.

Meanwhile, Rouhani was quoted by the state news agency IRNA as saying: “More than one year after the imposition of these severe sanctions, our people have not bowed to pressures despite facing difficulties in their lives.”