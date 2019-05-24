Iran says it will not surrender even if it faces bombing

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that Iran will not surrender to pressure from the United States and will not abandon its goals even if it is bombed. The remarks point to an escalation of the war of words between Tehran and Washington.
Tensions continue to rise between the two countries after Washington sent more military forces to the Middle East against what American officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the region.
Reuters reports that acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan confirmed on Thursday that the Pentagon was considering sending more troops to the Middle East as a way to bolster protection for American forces there.
Tensions have been on the rise since Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran Nuclear Deal and reimposed economic sanction on Iran. Trump tightened said sanctions this month, ordering all countries to halt imports of Iranian oil or face sanctions of their own.
Meanwhile, Rouhani was quoted by the state news agency IRNA as saying: “More than one year after the imposition of these severe sanctions, our people have not bowed to pressures despite facing difficulties in their lives.”
Irán dice que no se rendirá incluso si enfrenta bombardeo
El presidente iraní, Hassan Rouhani, dijo el jueves que Irán no se rendirá a la presión de Estados Unidos y no abandonará sus objetivos incluso si es bombardeado. Los comentarios apuntan a una escalada de la guerra de palabras entre Teherán y Washington.
Las tensiones continúan aumentando entre los dos países después de que Washington envió más fuerzas militares a Medio Oriente contra lo que los funcionarios estadounidenses dicen que son amenazas iraníes a sus tropas e intereses en la región.
Reuters informa que el secretario de Defensa en funciones, Patrick Shanahan, confirmó el jueves que el Pentágono estaba considerando enviar más tropas a Medio Oriente como una forma de reforzar la protección de las fuerzas estadounidenses allí.
Las tensiones han ido en aumento desde que Donald Trump sacó a Estados Unidos del Acuerdo Nuclear de Irán y reimpuso la sanción económica a Irán. Trump ajustó dichas sanciones este mes, ordenando a todos los países que suspendan las importaciones de petróleo iraní o enfrenten sanciones propias.
Mientras tanto, Rouhani fue citado por la agencia estatal de noticias IRNA diciendo: “Más de un año después de la imposición de estas severas sanciones, nuestra gente no se ha sometido a presiones a pesar de enfrentar dificultades en sus vidas”.