Iran says U.S. newest sanctions mean end of diplomacy

Iran said on Tuesday that the newest U.S. sanctions against Iran’s supreme leader and foreign minister mean the end of diplomacy between the two countries, blaming the United States for abandoning the only route to peace after tensions escalated following Iran’s shooting down of an American unmanned aircraft.

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures. Reuters reports that sanctions against Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are expected later this week.

Iran’s announcement comes only days after the two countries came within minutes of conflict. On Friday, Trump called off a retaliatory air strike minutes before impact, which would have been the first time the United States had bombed Iran in decades of hostility between them.

Trump said he called off the strike at the last minute because he was informed that many people would die.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said via Twitter that “imposing useless sanctions on Iran’s Supreme Leader and the commander of Iran’s diplomacy is the permanent closure of the path to diplomacy.”

Mousavi added that “Trump’s desperate administration is destroying the established international mechanisms for maintaining world peace and security.”

President Hassan Rouhani said on a televised address that sanctions against Khamenei would have no practical impact because the cleric had no assets abroad.