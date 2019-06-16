Iran sends nuclear pact ultimatum amid tensions with United States

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Iran will continue scaling back compliance with a nuclear deal unless other signatories to the pact show “positive signals.”

Reuters reports that Iran stopped complying in May with some commitments in the 2015 nuclear deal that was agreed with global powers, after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 and established sanctions on Tehran.

Rouhani told Russian, Chinese and other Asian leaders at a conference in Tajikistan, that, “obviously, Iran cannot stick to this agreement unilaterally.”

Tensions between the United States and Iran are high after Washington accused Tehran of carrying out Thursday’s attacks on two oil tankers in a vital oil shipping route in the Gulf region.

Rouhani did not refer to the tanker incident in his speech to the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, being held in the Tajik capital Dushanbe.

Rouhani added that, “it is necessary that all the sides of this agreement contribute to restoring it,” and that Iran would need to see “positive signals” from other signatories to the pact, which include Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.