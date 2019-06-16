Iran sends nuclear pact ultimatum amid tensions with United States

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Iran will continue scaling back compliance with a nuclear deal unless other signatories to the pact show “positive signals.”
Reuters reports that Iran stopped complying in May with some commitments in the 2015 nuclear deal that was agreed with global powers, after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 and established sanctions on Tehran.
Rouhani told Russian, Chinese and other Asian leaders at a conference in Tajikistan, that, “obviously, Iran cannot stick to this agreement unilaterally.”
Tensions between the United States and Iran are high after Washington accused Tehran of carrying out Thursday’s attacks on two oil tankers in a vital oil shipping route in the Gulf region.
Rouhani did not refer to the tanker incident in his speech to the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, being held in the Tajik capital Dushanbe.
Rouhani added that, “it is necessary that all the sides of this agreement contribute to restoring it,” and that Iran would need to see “positive signals” from other signatories to the pact, which include Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.
Irán envía ultimátum de pacto nuclear en medio de tensiones con Estados Unidos
El presidente iraní, Hassan Rouhani, dijo el sábado que Irán continuará reduciendo el cumplimiento de un acuerdo nuclear a menos que otros firmantes del pacto muestren “señales positivas”.
Reuters informa que Irán dejó de cumplir en mayo con algunos compromisos en el acuerdo nuclear de 2015 que se acordó con las potencias mundiales, luego de que Estados Unidos se retiró unilateralmente del acuerdo en 2018 y estableció sanciones a Teherán.
Rouhani dijo a líderes rusos, chinos y otros líderes asiáticos en una conferencia en Tayikistán que, “obviamente, Irán no puede apegarse a este acuerdo unilateralmente”.
Las tensiones entre Estados Unidos e Irán son altas después de que Washington acusó a Teherán de llevar a cabo los ataques del jueves contra dos petroleros en una ruta vital de transporte de petróleo en la región del Golfo.
Rouhani no se refirió al incidente del petrolero en su discurso ante la Conferencia sobre medidas de fomento de la interacción y la confianza en Asia, que tuvo lugar en la capital tayika, Dushanbe.
Rouhani agregó que “es necesario que todos los lados de este acuerdo contribuyan a restaurarlo”, y que Irán necesitaría ver “señales positivas” de otros signatarios del pacto, que incluyen a Rusia, China, Gran Bretaña, Francia y Alemania.