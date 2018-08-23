Iran threatens to hit US, Israel after “maximum pressure” statement from Trump’s security advisor

Iran said on Wednesday that it would hit U.S. and Israeli targets if it were attacked by the United States beyond economic sanctions, after U.S. security advisor John Bolton issued remarks regarding Iran’s and the United States’ current conflict.
Both countries have been quarreling since the Trump administration decided to withdraw Washington from the Iran Nuclear Deal in May, and the quarrel escalated as the United States reimposed sanctions to choke Iran’s economy, earlier this month.
U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton told Reuters that American sanctions were having a strong effect on Iran’s economy and popular opinion.
“There should not be any doubt that the United States wants this resolved peacefully, but we are fully prepared for any contingency that Iran creates,” Bolton said during a visit to Israel.
New sanctions are expected to be put in place in November, furthering the economic pressure exerted on Iran. According to Bolton, this is all a strategy approved by the president, who wants “maximum pressure” exerted.
“So we will wee what plays out in November. But [Trump] has made it very clear – his words – he wants maximum pressure on Iran, maximum pressure, and that is what is going on.”
Bolton added that the United States is not looking to overthrow Iran’s current regime but that it wants to see a big change in its behavior.
“We are going to do other things to put pressure on Iran as well, beyond economic sanctions.”
That phrasing was what prompted Iran’s violent response, issued by a senior Iranian cleric seen as close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who told worshippers in Tehran that “the price of a war with Iran is very high for America.”
He then issued a threat: “They know if they harm this country and this state in the slightest way the United States and its main ally in the region, the Zionist regime [Israel], would be targeted,” Ahmad Khatami said.
Khamenei himself showed extreme confidence in Iran’s military might, which he argued would be the reason why the United States would avoid war as an option.
“There will be no war… We have never started a war and they will not confront Iran militarily,” he said.
Irán amenaza con atacar a Estados Unidos e Israel después de declaración de “máxima presión” de asesor de seguridad de Trump
Irán dijo el miércoles que atacaría objetivos estadounidenses e israelíes si fuera atacado por Estados Unidos más allá de las sanciones económicas, luego de que el asesor de seguridad estadounidense John Bolton emitiera comentarios sobre el conflicto actual de Irán y Estados Unidos.
Ambos países han estado discutiendo desde que la administración Trump decidió retirar a Washington del acuerdo nuclear de Irán en mayo, y la disputa se intensificó cuando Estados Unidos volvió a imponer sanciones para ahogar la economía de Irán, a principios de este mes.
El asesor de seguridad nacional de EE. UU., John Bolton, dijo a Reuters que las sanciones estadounidenses estaban teniendo un fuerte efecto en la economía y la opinión popular en Irán.
“No debe haber ninguna duda de que Estados Unidos quiere que esto se resuelva pacíficamente, pero estamos totalmente preparados para cualquier contingencia que Irán cree”, dijo Bolton durante una visita a Israel.
Se espera que se implementen nuevas sanciones en noviembre, impulsando la presión económica ejercida sobre Irán. Según Bolton, esto es todo una estrategia aprobada por el presidente, que quiere ejercer la “máxima presión”.
“Así que vamos a ver qué ocurre en noviembre”. Pero [Trump] dejó muy claro, según sus palabras, que quiere la máxima presión sobre Irán, la presión máxima, y eso es lo que está sucediendo”.
Bolton agregó que Estados Unidos no busca derrocar el régimen actual de Irán, sino que quiere ver un gran cambio en su comportamiento.
“Vamos a hacer otras cosas para presionar a Irán también, más allá de las sanciones económicas”.
Ese fraseo fue lo que provocó la respuesta violenta de Irán, emitida por un alto clérigo iraní considerado cercano al líder supremo, el ayatolá Ali Khamenei, quien dijo a feligreses en Teherán que “el precio de una guerra con Irán es muy alto para Estados Unidos”.
Luego lanzó una amenaza: “Saben que si perjudican a este país y a este estado de la manera más leve, Estados Unidos y su principal aliado en la región, el régimen sionista [Israel], serían atacados”, dijo el clérigo Seyed Ahmad Khatami.
El propio Khamenei mostró una confianza extrema en el poder militar de Irán, que según argumentó sería la razón por la cual Estados Unidos evitaría la guerra como una opción.
“No habrá guerra … Nunca hemos empezado una guerra y no se enfrentarán a Irán militarmente”, dijo.