Iran threatens to hit US, Israel after “maximum pressure” statement from Trump’s security advisor

Iran said on Wednesday that it would hit U.S. and Israeli targets if it were attacked by the United States beyond economic sanctions, after U.S. security advisor John Bolton issued remarks regarding Iran’s and the United States’ current conflict.

Both countries have been quarreling since the Trump administration decided to withdraw Washington from the Iran Nuclear Deal in May, and the quarrel escalated as the United States reimposed sanctions to choke Iran’s economy, earlier this month.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton told Reuters that American sanctions were having a strong effect on Iran’s economy and popular opinion.

“There should not be any doubt that the United States wants this resolved peacefully, but we are fully prepared for any contingency that Iran creates,” Bolton said during a visit to Israel.

New sanctions are expected to be put in place in November, furthering the economic pressure exerted on Iran. According to Bolton, this is all a strategy approved by the president, who wants “maximum pressure” exerted.

“So we will wee what plays out in November. But [Trump] has made it very clear – his words – he wants maximum pressure on Iran, maximum pressure, and that is what is going on.”

Bolton added that the United States is not looking to overthrow Iran’s current regime but that it wants to see a big change in its behavior.

“We are going to do other things to put pressure on Iran as well, beyond economic sanctions.”

That phrasing was what prompted Iran’s violent response, issued by a senior Iranian cleric seen as close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who told worshippers in Tehran that “the price of a war with Iran is very high for America.”

He then issued a threat: “They know if they harm this country and this state in the slightest way the United States and its main ally in the region, the Zionist regime [Israel], would be targeted,” Ahmad Khatami said.

Khamenei himself showed extreme confidence in Iran’s military might, which he argued would be the reason why the United States would avoid war as an option.

“There will be no war… We have never started a war and they will not confront Iran militarily,” he said.