Iranian Foreign Minister says US is addicted to sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif gave an hourlong exclusive interview to CNN on Sunday, where he said that the United States is addicted to sanctions.
Speaking from Tehran, Zarif said: “I believe there is a disease in the United States and that is the addiction to sanctions. Even during the Obama administration the United States put more emphasis on keeping the sanctions it had not lifted rather than implementing its obligation on the sanctions it lifted.”
The minister gave the interview in fluent English, speaking on the 65th anniversary of a US-backed coup that overthrew the democratic government of Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh.
Zarif said the US overestimated the results sanctions had in changing the political climate in Iran.
“We felt that the United States had learned that at least as far as Iran is concerned, sanctions do produce economic hardship but do not produce the political outcomes that they intended them to produce, and I thought that the Americans had learned that lesson. Unfortunately I was wrong,” the Foreign Minister said.
Zarif, who was a key architect of the Iran Nuclear deal, also said the agreement could still be revived after the United States’ withdrawal. He said European allies could persuade president Donald Trump to change his mind.
“We do not want to revisit that nuclear deal. We want the United States to implement that nuclear deal. Today the closes US allies are resisting those sanctions. The US basically arm-twisting — its attempt to put pressure. I don’t want to use the term bullying… [but] that’s what it amounts to.”
Canciller iraní dice que Estados Unidos es adicto a las sanciones
El canciller iraní Mohammad Javad Zarif dio una entrevista exclusiva de una hora a CNN el domingo, donde dijo que Estados Unidos es adicto a las sanciones.
Desde Teherán, Zarif dijo: “Creo que hay una enfermedad en los Estados Unidos y esa es la adicción a las sanciones. Incluso durante la administración Obama, Estados Unidos puso más énfasis en mantener las sanciones que no había levantado en lugar de implementar su obligación sobre las sanciones que levantó”.
El ministro pronunció la entrevista en un inglés fluido, hablando en el 65 aniversario de un golpe de estado respaldado por Estados Unidos, y el cual derrocó al gobierno democrático del primer ministro iraní Mohammad Mossadegh.
Zarif dijo que los EE. UU. sobreestimaron los resultados que las sanciones tuvieron para cambiar el clima político en Irán.
“Sentimos que los Estados Unidos habían aprendido que, al menos en lo que respecta a Irán, las sanciones producen dificultades económicas pero no producen los resultados políticos que pretenden que produzcan, y pensé que los estadounidenses habían aprendido esa lección. Desafortunadamente estaba equivocado”, dijo el Ministro de Asuntos Exteriores.
Zarif, que fue un arquitecto clave del acuerdo nuclear de Irán, también dijo que el acuerdo aún podría revivirse después de la retirada de los Estados Unidos. Dijo que los aliados europeos podrían persuadir al presidente Donald Trump para que cambie de opinión.
“No queremos volver a tratar ese acuerdo nuclear. Queremos que Estados Unidos implemente ese acuerdo nuclear. Hoy los aliados de los Estados Unidos se resisten a esas sanciones. Los EE. UU. básicamente les tuercen el brazo: intentan presionarlos. No quiero usar el término bullying … [pero] eso es lo que significa”.