Iranian Foreign Minister says US is addicted to sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif gave an hourlong exclusive interview to CNN on Sunday, where he said that the United States is addicted to sanctions.

Speaking from Tehran, Zarif said: “I believe there is a disease in the United States and that is the addiction to sanctions. Even during the Obama administration the United States put more emphasis on keeping the sanctions it had not lifted rather than implementing its obligation on the sanctions it lifted.”

The minister gave the interview in fluent English, speaking on the 65th anniversary of a US-backed coup that overthrew the democratic government of Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh.

Zarif said the US overestimated the results sanctions had in changing the political climate in Iran.

“We felt that the United States had learned that at least as far as Iran is concerned, sanctions do produce economic hardship but do not produce the political outcomes that they intended them to produce, and I thought that the Americans had learned that lesson. Unfortunately I was wrong,” the Foreign Minister said.

Zarif, who was a key architect of the Iran Nuclear deal, also said the agreement could still be revived after the United States’ withdrawal. He said European allies could persuade president Donald Trump to change his mind.

“We do not want to revisit that nuclear deal. We want the United States to implement that nuclear deal. Today the closes US allies are resisting those sanctions. The US basically arm-twisting — its attempt to put pressure. I don’t want to use the term bullying… [but] that’s what it amounts to.”