Iranian President says it’s up to Europe to save Iran Nuclear Deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that it is up to Europe to save the Nuclear Deal, and qualified the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement as “illegal.”

The Trump administration pulled out of the deal in May, after the Obama administration was the main advocate for the deal that took weeks to crystallize, in which Western superpowers agreed to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

President Trump threatened Iran last week when he tweeted in all caps that if the Iranian president threatened the United States again, the country “will suffer the consequences the likes of which free throughout history have ever suffered before.”

On Monday, however, he struck a more conciliatory tone as he said that he would meet with Rouhani without preconditions in order to improve relations between the two countries.

Rouhani seemed to ignore Trump’s invitation and instead turned to Europe:, “After the U.S. illegal withdrawal from the nuclear deal, the ball is in Europe’s court now,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by his official website in a meeting with British Ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire.

“The Islamic Republic has never sought tension in the region and does not want any trouble in global waterways, but it will not easily give up on its rights to export oil,” Rouhani said.