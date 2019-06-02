Iranian president says talks with US only possible if Washington shows “respect”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday talk he is willing to hold talks if the United States show respect, but said his country would not be pressured into negotiations.
State news agency Fans quoted Rouhani as saying: “We are for logic and talks if (the other side) sits respectfully at the negotiating table and follows international regulations, not if it issues an order to negotiate.”
Reuters reports that Iran’s top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Wednesday that Iran would not negotiate with Washington. The leader had previously signaled that talks would be possible if sanctions were lifted.
However, for Rouhani, the recent remarks made by Trump were a de-escalation from last year’s comments that encourage regime change in Iran.
“The same enemy which declared its aim last year to destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran today explicitly states that it does not want to do anything to (our) system,” Rouhani said. “If we remain hopeful in the war with America, we will win.”
Presidente iraní dice que conversaciones con Estados Unidos solo son posibles si Washington muestra “respeto”
El presidente iraní, Hassan Rouhani, dijo el sábado que está dispuesto a mantener conversaciones si Estados Unidos muestra respeto, pero dijo que su país no será presionado a las negociaciones.
La agencia de noticias estatal Fans citó a Rouhani diciendo: “Somos lógicos y hablamos si (la otra parte) se sienta respetuosamente en la mesa de negociaciones y sigue las regulaciones internacionales, no si emite una orden de negociación”.
Reuters informa que la máxima autoridad de Irán, el líder supremo ayatolá Ali Khamenei, dijo el miércoles que Irán no negociará con Washington. El líder había señalado previamente que las conversaciones serían posibles si se levantaban las sanciones.
Sin embargo, para Rouhani, los comentarios recientes hechos por Trump fueron una disminución de los comentarios del año pasado que fomentan el cambio de régimen en Irán.
“El mismo enemigo que declaró su objetivo el año pasado de destruir la República Islámica de Irán hoy declara explícitamente que no quiere hacer nada a (nuestro) sistema”, dijo Rouhani. “Si mantenemos la esperanza en la guerra con Estados Unidos, ganaremos”.