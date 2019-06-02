Iranian president says talks with US only possible if Washington shows “respect”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday talk he is willing to hold talks if the United States show respect, but said his country would not be pressured into negotiations.

State news agency Fans quoted Rouhani as saying: “We are for logic and talks if (the other side) sits respectfully at the negotiating table and follows international regulations, not if it issues an order to negotiate.”

Reuters reports that Iran’s top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Wednesday that Iran would not negotiate with Washington. The leader had previously signaled that talks would be possible if sanctions were lifted.

However, for Rouhani, the recent remarks made by Trump were a de-escalation from last year’s comments that encourage regime change in Iran.

“The same enemy which declared its aim last year to destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran today explicitly states that it does not want to do anything to (our) system,” Rouhani said. “If we remain hopeful in the war with America, we will win.”