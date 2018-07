Iranian president visits Europe to gather support for Iran nuclear deal

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani traveled to Europe on Monday to get assurances from European leaders that they will continue to support the Iran Nuclear Deal, despite the U.S. withdrawal under president Donald Trump.

Rouhani will arrive in Bern, Switzerland, before traveling to Viena. The Iranian president will meet Alain Berset, the Swiss Federal president and top Austrian officials during his trip, as reported by the Islamic Republic News Agency.

Rouhani’s trip is partly motivated by the recent disagreements between the United States and its European allies on a number of issues, among them, the nuclear deal, which was made possible largely thanks to the Obama administration. However, president Trump withdrew from it once he took office.

Rouhani told the Agency France-Presse that the trip will be an “opportunity to talk about the future of the agreement.”

The European Union has expressed repeatedly its support and commitment with the nuclear deal. Federica Mogherini, the EU’s top diplomat said after the U.S. exit that “the EU will remain committed to the continued full and effective implementation of the nuclear deal.”

French president Emmanuel Macron famously tried to keep Trump from withdrawing from both the nuclear deal and the Paris Climate agreement, with no success.