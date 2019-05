Iran’s Rouhani rejects talks with United States’ government

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rejected talks with the United States after President Donald Trump said Iran would ask for negotiations “if and when they are ever ready”.

The Tuesday declaration comes after weeks of tensions between Tehran and Washington after the United States tightened sanctions with the goal of pushing Iran to make concessions beyond the terms of the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Reuters reports that Trump extended sanctions on Iran this month, while Iran has rejected any further negotiations as long as the United States remains outside of the 2015 nuclear agreement, from which it withdrew last year.

Trump said via Twitter on Monday that Iran would be met with “great force” if it attempted anything against the United States’ interests in the Middle East.

Iran’s top officials have complained that the Trump administration is being guided by aides that seek confrontation with Iran, such as National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Rouhani said on Tuesday that “Iranians will never bow to a bully.”