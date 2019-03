Israeli Prime Minister to be charged in corruption cases

Israel’s attorney-general announced on Thursday his intention to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges.

This marks the first time that a serving Israeli prime minister has been put on official notice of planned prosecution, and just six weeks before a general election that will pit Netanyahu, a veteran right-wing leader, against a coalition of upstart centrist rivals.

Reuters reports that an actual filing of the charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust would depend on the outcome of a required hearing, the Justice Ministry said. That could take months to complete. In said hearing, which could take place after the April 9 election, Netanyahu can try to persuade the attorney-general, Avichai Mandelblit, not to indict him.

Echoing the United States’ own right-wing leader, Netanyahu dismissed the three criminal cases against him as a political “witch-hunt” designed to oust him, during a prime-time TV news address.

“I intend to serve you and the country as prime minister for many more years. But it’s up to you,” he said, referring to his hopes of winning a fourth consecutive term in April.

Netanyahu is suspected of wrongfully accepting $264,000-worth of gifts, which prosecutors said included cigars and champagne, from tycoons and dispensing favors in exchange for improved coverage by an Israeli newspaper and a website.

If convicted, Netanyahu could face up to 13 years of a combined prison sentence.