Israel’s Beresheet spacecraft crashes on Moon

The first privately funded mission to the Moon crashed on the lunar surface after an apparent engine failure.

According to information published by the BBC, the Israeli spacecraft, called Beresheet, attempted a soft landing, bur suffered technical problems on its descent on the Moon’s surface.

The mission’s aim was to take pictures and conduct experiments.

Israel failed to become the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the Moon.

Only government space agencies from the former Soviet Union, the US and China have made successful Moon landings.

The project originator and major backer of the mission, Morris Kahn, said: “We didn’t make it, but we definitely tried.”

Kahn added: “I think that the achievement of getting to where we got is really Tremendous, I think we can be proud.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said from the control room near Tel Aviv: “If at first you don’t succeed, you try again.”

The mission lasted seven weeks and the unmanned spacecraft approached a final orbit at 15 km from the Moon’s surface.