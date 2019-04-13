Israel’s Beresheet spacecraft crashes on Moon

The first privately funded mission to the Moon crashed on the lunar surface after an apparent engine failure.
According to information published by the BBC, the Israeli spacecraft, called Beresheet, attempted a soft landing, bur suffered technical problems on its descent on the Moon’s surface.
The mission’s aim was to take pictures and conduct experiments.
Israel failed to become the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the Moon.
Only government space agencies from the former Soviet Union, the US and China have made successful Moon landings.
The project originator and major backer of the mission, Morris Kahn, said: “We didn’t make it, but we definitely tried.”
Kahn added: “I think that the achievement of getting to where we got is really Tremendous, I think we can be proud.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said from the control room near Tel Aviv: “If at first you don’t succeed, you try again.”
The mission lasted seven weeks and the unmanned spacecraft approached a final orbit at 15 km from the Moon’s surface.
Nave espacial israelí Beresheet se estrella en la Luna
La primera misión financiada con fondos privados a la Luna se estrelló en la superficie lunar después de un aparente fallo del motor.
Según la información publicada por la BBC, la nave espacial israelí, llamada Beresheet, intentó un aterrizaje suave, pero sufrió problemas técnicos en su descenso a la superficie de la Luna.
El objetivo de la misión era tomar fotografías y realizar experimentos.
Israel no pudo convertirse en el cuarto país en aterrizar una nave espacial en la Luna.
Solo las agencias gubernamentales del espacio de la antigua Unión Soviética, los EE. UU. Y China han realizado aterrizajes en la Luna.
El creador del proyecto y principal patrocinador de la misión, Morris Kahn, dijo: “No lo logramos, pero definitivamente lo intentamos”.
Kahn agregó: “Creo que el logro de llegar a donde llegamos es realmente tremendo, creo que podemos estar orgullosos”.
El primer ministro Benjamin Netanyahu dijo desde la sala de control cerca de Tel Aviv: “Si al principio no tienes éxito, vuelve a intentarlo”.
La misión duró siete semanas y la nave no tripulada se acercó a una órbita final a 15 km de la superficie de la Luna.