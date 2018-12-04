Israel’s Prime Minister and U.S. Secretary of State meet to talk about Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Brussels on Monday to discuss Iran and other regional issues.
Reuters reports that Pompeo, like Netanyahu, condemned on Saturday the latest missile test by the Islamic republic.
“I look forward to discussing with you how we can together curb Iran’s aggression in the region, in Syria, in Iraq, in Lebanon and elsewhere and to continue our efforts to achieve peace and security for everyone,” said a statement from Netanyahu’s office.
Netanyahu is known for using meetings with international officials to push his agenda of what he describes as Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Israel also sees Tehran’s moves to set up bases in neighboring Syria as a regional threat, along with the heavily armed Iran-backed militia Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The meeting between Pompeo and Netanyahu was arranged last week, according to the prime minister’s office.
Primer Ministro de Israel y Secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos se reúnen para hablar sobre Irán
El primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, se reunió el lunes con el secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, Mike Pompeo, en Bruselas para discutir sobre Irán y otros asuntos regionales.
Reuters informa que Pompeo, como Netanyahu, condenó el sábado la última prueba de misiles realizada por la república islámica.
“Espero con interés discutir con ustedes cómo podemos frenar juntos la agresión de Irán en la región, en Siria, en Irak, en el Líbano y en otros lugares y continuar nuestros esfuerzos para lograr la paz y la seguridad para todos”, dijo una declaración de la oficina de Netanyahu.
Netanyahu es conocido por usar reuniones con funcionarios internacionales para impulsar su agenda de lo que él describe como las ambiciones nucleares de Irán. Israel también ve los movimientos de Teherán para establecer bases en la vecina Siria como una amenaza regional, junto con la milicia Hezbolá, fuertemente apoyada por Irán, en el Líbano.
La reunión entre Pompeo y Netanyahu se organizó la semana pasada, según la oficina del primer ministro.