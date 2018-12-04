Israel’s Prime Minister and U.S. Secretary of State meet to talk about Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Brussels on Monday to discuss Iran and other regional issues.

Reuters reports that Pompeo, like Netanyahu, condemned on Saturday the latest missile test by the Islamic republic.

“I look forward to discussing with you how we can together curb Iran’s aggression in the region, in Syria, in Iraq, in Lebanon and elsewhere and to continue our efforts to achieve peace and security for everyone,” said a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

Netanyahu is known for using meetings with international officials to push his agenda of what he describes as Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Israel also sees Tehran’s moves to set up bases in neighboring Syria as a regional threat, along with the heavily armed Iran-backed militia Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The meeting between Pompeo and Netanyahu was arranged last week, according to the prime minister’s office.