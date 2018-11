President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of messages to government officials last year from a personal email account, according to a new report.

White House officials learned of Trump’s use of the personal email address when gathering documents to respond to a public records lawsuit, according to a story published Monday by the Washington Post. The newspaper cited unnamed sources familiar with an examination of her correspondence.

A spokesman for Trump’s attorney confirmed to USA Today that the president’s daughter “sometimes used her private account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family.” The spokesman, Peter Mirijanian, said Ivanka Trump used the address “until the White House provided her the same guidance they had to others.”

Ivanka Trump’s husband, senior advisor Jared Kushner, has also used private email in the past. Other members of the Trump administration who have faced similar scrutiny are former chief of staff Reince Priebus and senior advisor Steve Bannon.

As a candidate, President Trump frequently criticized opponent Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email address for government business. Mirijanian described the situation as different, contending that “she did not create a private server in her house or office [and] there was never classified information.