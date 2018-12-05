J.F. Sanfilippo’s will close at the end of the year after 27 years of service

J.F. Sanfilippo’s Italian Restaurant will close at the end of the year after 27 years in downtown St. Loiuis.
The restaurant said it will close its doors following their night service on New Year’s Eve.
“It’s been a tremendous run,” said Joe Sanfilippo, owner and operator of J.F. Sanfilippo’s. “For 27 years, we’ve had the great fortune of meeting and serving so many wonderful customers, many who have become longtime friends. The many memories we have from weddings, engagements, birthdays and anniversary celebrations we’ve hosted will last forever.”
KMOV informs that the restaurant opened inside the Drury Inn & Suites on North Broadway in 1991, after a chance encounter between the owner and Drury Hotel CEO Charles Drury.
“We shared a very special bond with our customers over the years. We’d love for them to be able to come and say their goodbyes to J.F. Sanfilippo’s before the doors close. For 27 years it’s been me and my family developing wonderful relationships with countless families and friends in the area, and we feel that is something worth celebrating.”
Fans of the restaurant can still enjoy many of their favorites in 2019 at Sanfilippo’s other restaurant, Filippo’s Italian Kitchen and Bar, located in Chesterfield Valley.
J.F. Sanfilippo’s cerrará a finales de año después de 27 años de servicio
El restaurante italiano J.F. Sanfilippo cerrará a finales de año después de 27 años en el centro de St. Loiuis.
El restaurante dijo que cerrará sus puertas después de su servicio nocturno en la víspera de Año Nuevo.
“Ha sido una carrera tremenda”, dijo Joe Sanfilippo, propietario y operador de J.F. Sanfilippo. “Durante 27 años, hemos tenido la gran fortuna de conocer y atender a tantos clientes maravillosos, muchos de los cuales se han convertido en amigos por largo tiempo. Los muchos recuerdos que tenemos de bodas, compromisos, cumpleaños y celebraciones de aniversario que hemos organizado durarán para siempre”.
KMOV informa que el restaurante abrió sus puertas en el interior del Drury Inn & Suites en North Broadway en 1991, luego de un encuentro casual entre el propietario y el CEO del Drury Hotel, Charles Drury.
“Compartimos un vínculo muy especial con nuestros clientes a lo largo de los años. Nos encantaría que pudieran venir y despedirse de J.F. Sanfilippo antes de que se cierren las puertas. “Hace 27 años que mi familia y yo desarrollamos relaciones maravillosas con innumerables familias y amigos en el área, y sentimos que es algo que vale la pena celebrar”.
Los fanáticos del restaurante aún pueden disfrutar de muchos de sus favoritos en 2019 en el otro restaurante de Sanfilippo, Filippo’s Italian Kitchen and Bar, ubicado en Chesterfield Valley.