J.F. Sanfilippo’s will close at the end of the year after 27 years of service

J.F. Sanfilippo’s Italian Restaurant will close at the end of the year after 27 years in downtown St. Loiuis.

The restaurant said it will close its doors following their night service on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s been a tremendous run,” said Joe Sanfilippo, owner and operator of J.F. Sanfilippo’s. “For 27 years, we’ve had the great fortune of meeting and serving so many wonderful customers, many who have become longtime friends. The many memories we have from weddings, engagements, birthdays and anniversary celebrations we’ve hosted will last forever.”

KMOV informs that the restaurant opened inside the Drury Inn & Suites on North Broadway in 1991, after a chance encounter between the owner and Drury Hotel CEO Charles Drury.

“We shared a very special bond with our customers over the years. We’d love for them to be able to come and say their goodbyes to J.F. Sanfilippo’s before the doors close. For 27 years it’s been me and my family developing wonderful relationships with countless families and friends in the area, and we feel that is something worth celebrating.”

Fans of the restaurant can still enjoy many of their favorites in 2019 at Sanfilippo’s other restaurant, Filippo’s Italian Kitchen and Bar, located in Chesterfield Valley.