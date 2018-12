Japan will resume commercial whaling after pulling out of international group

Japan will resume commercial whaling starting next July in its waters and exclusive economic zone while ending its controversial hunts in the Antarctic, it said on Wednesday, when it announced its withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission (IWC).

Reuters reports that both Australia and New Zealand welcomed the decision to abandon the Antarctic whale hunt, but expressed disappointment over Japan’s intended killing of ocean mammals.

According to experts, the decision will be a win-win for Japan, as it will allow the country to save money it spends to support Antarctic whaling while taking a pro-whaling stance – a matter of national pride for some conservatives.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced the decision in a statement: “From July 2019, after the withdrawal comes into effect on June 30, Japan will conduct commercial whaling within Japan’s territorial sea and its exclusive economic zone, and will cease the take of whales in the Antarctic Ocean/the Southern Hemisphere.”

“The whaling will be conducted in accordance with international law and within the catch limits calculated in accordance with the method adopted by the IWC to avoid negative impact on cetacean resources,” Suga said.