JCPenney will hire 300 seasonal workers in St. Louis

JCPenney announced on Thursday it will hire 300 seasonal employees in the St. Louis area for the holiday shopping season.

Cashier, replenishment specialists and beauty consultants are among the positions available. One of the added benefits for seasonal workers will be a 25 percent discount on JCPenney merchandise and flexible scheduling.

All in all, the retailer is adding 800 seasonal workers across the state of Missouri. A hiring event for those jobs will be held Oct. 16 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at stores throughout the area.

Seasonal employment is becoming more popular as part-time employees become more functional during the holiday season. Retailers have seen a good part of their business migrate online, instead of in-store.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a historically low unemployment rate, coupled with projections for record-breaking holiday sales, means retailers, from major chains to small businesses, are being forced to offer higher pay and more attractive perks to woo temporary workers.