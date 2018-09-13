Jeff Fager, “60 minutes” producer is fired by CBS News over threatening text

CBS News fired “60 Minutes” executive producer Jeff Fager on Wednesday, just three days after Leslie Moonves, former CBS CEO, resigned following accusations of sexual assault and harassment made against him.
In a memo to his staff, CBS News Chief David Rhodes said Fager’s firing is not connected to a story that ran in the New Yorker on Sunday, which alleged that he allowed sexual harassment and misconduct to go on in his division.
“The action today is not directly related to the allegations surfaced in press reports, which continue to be investigated independently. However, he violated company policy and it is our commitment to uphold these policies at every level,” said the statement.
CBS Evening News reported later on Wednesday the contents of a text message that Fager sent to a CBS News reporter and which led to his termination. In a statement, Fager admitted the “harsh” text message was the reason for his dismissal.
In the text to reporter Jericka Duncan, Fager wrote: “There are people who lost their jobs trying to harm me, and if you pass on these damaging claims without your own reporting to back them up, that will become a serious problem.”
In a statement to USA Today, Fager said the New Yorker allegations are “false.” He claimed one text message shouldn’t outweigh 36 years of service.
“The company’s decision had nothing to do with the false allegations printed in The New Yorker. Instead, they terminated my contract early because I sent a text message to one of our own CBS reporters demanding that she be fair in covering the story. My language was harsh and, despite the fact that journalists receive harsh demands for fairness all the time, CBS did not like it. One such note should not result in termination after 36 years, but it did.”
Jeff Fager, productor de “60 minutos” es despedido por CBS News por un mensaje de texto amenazante
CBS News despidió al productor ejecutivo de “60 Minutes”, Jeff Fager, el miércoles, solo tres días después de que Leslie Moonves, ex CEO de CBS, renunciara tras las acusaciones de agresión sexual y acoso en su contra.
En un memorando a su personal, el jefe de noticias de CBS, David Rhodes, dijo que el despido de Fager no está relacionado con una historia que se presentó en The New Yorker el domingo, que alegaba que Fager permitía el acoso sexual y la mala conducta en su división.
“La acción de hoy no está directamente relacionada con las denuncias publicadas en informes de prensa, que continúan siendo investigados de manera independiente. Sin embargo, violó la política de la compañía y es nuestro compromiso mantener estas políticas en todos los niveles”, dijo el comunicado.
CBS Evening News informó más tarde el miércoles el contenido de un mensaje de texto que Fager envió a una reportera de CBS News y que condujo a su despido. En una declaración, Fager admitió que el mensaje de texto “severo” fue el motivo de su despido.
En el mensaje de texto enviado a la periodista Jericka Duncan, Fager escribió: “Hay personas que perdieron sus trabajos tratando de hacerme daño, y si pasas estos reclamos perjudiciales sin tu propio informe que los respalde, se convertirá en un problema grave”.
En una declaración a USA Today, Fager dijo que las acusaciones del New Yorker son “falsas”. Afirmó que un mensaje de texto no debería superar sus 36 años de servicio.
“La decisión de la compañía no tuvo nada que ver con las acusaciones falsas impresas en The New Yorker. En cambio, cancelaron mi contrato antes de tiempo porque le envié un mensaje de texto a una de nuestras propias reporteras de CBS exigiéndole que sea justa al cubrir la historia. Mi lenguaje fue duro y, a pesar de que los periodistas reciben duras exigencias de imparcialidad todo el tiempo, a CBS no le gustó. Una nota de este tipo no debería dar lugar a la terminación después de 36 años, pero lo hizo”.