Jeff Fager, “60 minutes” producer is fired by CBS News over threatening text

CBS News fired “60 Minutes” executive producer Jeff Fager on Wednesday, just three days after Leslie Moonves, former CBS CEO, resigned following accusations of sexual assault and harassment made against him.

In a memo to his staff, CBS News Chief David Rhodes said Fager’s firing is not connected to a story that ran in the New Yorker on Sunday, which alleged that he allowed sexual harassment and misconduct to go on in his division.

“The action today is not directly related to the allegations surfaced in press reports, which continue to be investigated independently. However, he violated company policy and it is our commitment to uphold these policies at every level,” said the statement.

CBS Evening News reported later on Wednesday the contents of a text message that Fager sent to a CBS News reporter and which led to his termination. In a statement, Fager admitted the “harsh” text message was the reason for his dismissal.

In the text to reporter Jericka Duncan, Fager wrote: “There are people who lost their jobs trying to harm me, and if you pass on these damaging claims without your own reporting to back them up, that will become a serious problem.”

In a statement to USA Today, Fager said the New Yorker allegations are “false.” He claimed one text message shouldn’t outweigh 36 years of service.

“The company’s decision had nothing to do with the false allegations printed in The New Yorker. Instead, they terminated my contract early because I sent a text message to one of our own CBS reporters demanding that she be fair in covering the story. My language was harsh and, despite the fact that journalists receive harsh demands for fairness all the time, CBS did not like it. One such note should not result in termination after 36 years, but it did.”