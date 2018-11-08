Jeff Sessions out as attorney general; Trump considering Chris Christie as replacement

President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday.
Sessions wrote “at your request I am submitting my resignation” in a letter to White House chief of staff John Kelly.
Matthew Whitaker will take over as acting attorney general, Trump said. Whitaker is expected to take charge of the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Democrats immediately called on Whitaker to recuse himself from the investigation as he has been openly critical of Mueller and his investigation.
“We are please to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our country well… We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date,” Trump tweeted.
On Thursday, it was reported that Trump is considering former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to replace Sessions, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Christie could also face similar calls to recuse himself from Mueller’s investigation, as he campaigned heavily for Trump in 2016, but unlike Sessions, there is no indication he had contact with Russia officials during the 2016 campaign or transition.
Jeff Sessions fuera como fiscal general; Trump considerando a Chris Christie como reemplazo
El presidente Donald Trump despidió al fiscal general Jeff Sessions el miércoles.
Sessions escribió “a su solicitud, estoy presentando mi renuncia” en una carta al jefe de personal de la Casa Blanca, John Kelly.
Matthew Whitaker asumirá el cargo de fiscal general interino, dijo Trump. Se espera que Whitaker se haga cargo de la investigación de Rusia del fiscal especial Robert Mueller de manos del Vice Fiscal General Rod Rosenstein. Los demócratas pidieron de inmediato a Whitaker que se retirara de la investigación, ya que ha criticado abiertamente a Mueller y su investigación.
“Nos complace anunciar que Matthew G. Whitaker, Jefe de Personal del Fiscal General Jeff Sessions en el Departamento de Justicia, se convertirá en nuestro nuevo Fiscal General Interino de los Estados Unidos. Servirá bien a nuestro país … ¡Agradecemos al Fiscal General Jeff Sessions por su servicio y le deseamos lo mejor! Un reemplazo permanente será nominado en una fecha posterior”, Trump tuiteó.
El jueves, se informó que Trump está considerando al ex gobernador de Nueva Jersey, Chris Christie, y al fiscal general de la Florida, Pam Bondi, para reemplazar a Sessions, según fuentes cercanas al tema.
Christie también podría enfrentar llamadas similares para retirarse de la investigación de Mueller, ya que hizo una gran campaña por Trump en 2016, pero a diferencia de Sessions, no hay indicios de que haya tenido contacto con funcionarios de Rusia durante la campaña o transición de 2016.