Jeff Sessions out as attorney general; Trump considering Chris Christie as replacement

President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday.

Sessions wrote “at your request I am submitting my resignation” in a letter to White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Matthew Whitaker will take over as acting attorney general, Trump said. Whitaker is expected to take charge of the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Democrats immediately called on Whitaker to recuse himself from the investigation as he has been openly critical of Mueller and his investigation.

“We are please to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our country well… We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date,” Trump tweeted.

On Thursday, it was reported that Trump is considering former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to replace Sessions, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Christie could also face similar calls to recuse himself from Mueller’s investigation, as he campaigned heavily for Trump in 2016, but unlike Sessions, there is no indication he had contact with Russia officials during the 2016 campaign or transition.