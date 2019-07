Jeffrey Epstein pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges involving underage girls

American financier Jeffrey Epstein pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of sex trafficking after prosectors accused him of luring dozens of girls as young as 14 to his homes in New York and Florida and paying them for sex acts.

An indictment in a federal court in Manhattan accused 66-year-old Epstein of arranging for girls to perform nude “massages” and other sex acts, and paying some girls to recruit others, from at least 2002 to 2005.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey German said at a press conference: “The alleged behavior shocks the conscience, and while the charged conduct is from a number of years ago, it is still profoundly important to the many alleged victims, now young women… They deserve their day in court.”

Reuters reports that Epstein was known for socializing with politicians and royalty, and his friends have included President Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew, though none of them are mentioned in the indictment.

Epstein, registered as a sex offender under a 2008 plea deal in Florida, has said that his encounters with his alleged victims were consensual and that he believed they were 18 when they occurred.

Epstein will remain in jail until at least July 15, when he will have a bail hearing, though prosecutors have said he should be denied bail, as he poses an “extraordinary risk of flight” because of his wealth, private planes and significant international ties.