Jesuits release names of priests accused of sexual abuse, 17 worked in St. Louis area

The Jesuit Catholic group has released the names of dozens of priests once accused of sexual abuse, and 17 have St. Louis connections having worked in the area’s schools and parishes.
The St. Louis Public Radio reports that twelve priests on the list worked at St. Louis University High School and several others taught at other St. Louis-area parochial schools.
All were found to have “credible allegations” of sexual abuse made against them, according to the Central and Southern Province and the Western Province of Jesuits.
The Jesuits released on Friday the lists of more than 150 names of accused clergymen. The Central and Southern Province, which includes Missouri, published names of 42 men linked to the province going back to 1955. In the report, the religious order said four are still members of the province but are not active in ministry and live in supervised housing.
“The list we are releasing today will no doubt surprise or shock many. This represents a sinful part of our history,” said Ronald Mercier, provincial of the Central and South Province, in a statement.
Of the twelve priests with connections to St. Louis University High School, six are deceased. Alan Carruthers, the school’s president, said in a message to parents: “My heart bleeds for those affected by sexual abuse at SLUH and nationwide, regardless of the time or era,” he said. “Nothing is more important than the well-being of our students.”
The Jesuits said the list of names is preliminary as they have hired an outside agency to review more than 3,000 personnel files.
Jesuitas dan a conocer nombres de sacerdotes acusados de abuso sexual, 17 trabajaron en área de St. Louis
El grupo católico jesuita ha publicado los nombres de docenas de sacerdotes que una vez fueron acusados de abuso sexual, y 17 tienen conexiones en San Luis quienes han trabajado en las escuelas y parroquias del área.
La radio pública de St. Louis informa que doce sacerdotes de la lista trabajaron en la Escuela Secundaria de la Universidad de St. Louis y varios otros enseñaron en otras escuelas parroquiales del área de St. Louis.
Se encontró que todos tenían “acusaciones creíbles” de abuso sexual contra ellos, según la Provincia Central y del Sur y la Provincia Occidental de los Jesuitas.
Los jesuitas publicaron el viernes las listas de más de 150 nombres de clérigos acusados. La Provincia Central y del Sur, que incluye Misuri, publicó nombres de 42 hombres vinculados a la provincia desde 1955. En el informe, la orden religiosa dijo que cuatro aún son miembros de la provincia pero que no están activos en el ministerio y viven en viviendas supervisadas.
“La lista que estamos lanzando hoy sin duda sorprenderá o impactará a muchos. Esto representa una parte pecaminosa de nuestra historia”, dijo Ronald Mercier, provincial de la Provincia Central y del Sur, en un comunicado.
De los doce sacerdotes con conexiones a la escuela secundaria de la Universidad de St. Louis, seis han fallecido. Alan Carruthers, el presidente de la escuela, dijo en un mensaje a los padres: “Mi corazón sangra por las personas afectadas por el abuso sexual en SLUH y en todo el país, independientemente de la época o la época”, dijo. “Nada es más importante que el bienestar de nuestros estudiantes”.
Los jesuitas dijeron que la lista de nombres es preliminar, ya que han contratado a una agencia externa para revisar más de 3,000 archivos de personal.