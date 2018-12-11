Jesuits release names of priests accused of sexual abuse, 17 worked in St. Louis area

The Jesuit Catholic group has released the names of dozens of priests once accused of sexual abuse, and 17 have St. Louis connections having worked in the area’s schools and parishes.

The St. Louis Public Radio reports that twelve priests on the list worked at St. Louis University High School and several others taught at other St. Louis-area parochial schools.

All were found to have “credible allegations” of sexual abuse made against them, according to the Central and Southern Province and the Western Province of Jesuits.

The Jesuits released on Friday the lists of more than 150 names of accused clergymen. The Central and Southern Province, which includes Missouri, published names of 42 men linked to the province going back to 1955. In the report, the religious order said four are still members of the province but are not active in ministry and live in supervised housing.

“The list we are releasing today will no doubt surprise or shock many. This represents a sinful part of our history,” said Ronald Mercier, provincial of the Central and South Province, in a statement.

Of the twelve priests with connections to St. Louis University High School, six are deceased. Alan Carruthers, the school’s president, said in a message to parents: “My heart bleeds for those affected by sexual abuse at SLUH and nationwide, regardless of the time or era,” he said. “Nothing is more important than the well-being of our students.”

The Jesuits said the list of names is preliminary as they have hired an outside agency to review more than 3,000 personnel files.