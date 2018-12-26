Jews and Muslims in St. Louis come together for “Day of Service”

Members of the Jewish and Muslim faith came together on Christmas Day for the eighth annual Jewish and Muslim Day of Service.

Fox 2 reports that according to organizers, the event started when a small group of Jews and Muslims decided to provide community service on Christmas Day so their Christian neighbors could take the day off and celebrate with their families.

Those taking part in the event said it demonstrates to the St. Louis community that people of different faiths and beliefs can set aside their differences and find a common ground to make a positive impact. The Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis and the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis both sponsor the event.

Among the activities of the joint effort is the delivery of hundreds of baked cookies to St. Louis area Police and Fire Departments on Christmas Day. The news media outlet reports that at 9 a.m., the volunteers hosted their annual community breakfast at Daar-ul-Islam in Ballwin, and after that, they will go to 25 different places across the region to give back.