Joe Biden, accused of inappropriate physical contact by multiple women, says he will change his behavior

Former vice president Joe Biden issued a two-minute video on Wednesday, where he defended past behavior of close contact with women, which has come under scrutiny lately, but also said he’s able to change.
“I want to talk about gestures of support that I’ve made to women and some men that have made them uncomfortable,” Biden said in the video, seated on a couch and speaking directly to the camera. “I’ve always tried to make a human connection that’s my responsibility, I think… it’s the way I’ve always been, it’s the way I try to show I care about them and listening.”
But then he added that he will be “mindful2 of people’s boundaries from now on.
“The boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset. I get it, I get it, I hear what they’re saying and I understand it,” he said. “I’ll be much more mindful, that’s my responsibility and I’ll meet it.”
Biden’s behavior was put under scrutiny since last Friday, when Lucy Flores, a politician in Nevada shared an account of an alleged incident with Biden at a campaign event there she claimed that he kissed her in the back of her head.
Since then, three more women have echoed Flores’ sentiments. Two were included in a New York Times story and a third woman, Amy Lappos, alleged that Bided rubbed noses with her at a fundraiser.
The Washington Post reports that Biden is laying the groundwork for a potential presidential run in 2020.
Joe Biden, acusado de contacto físico inapropiado por varias mujeres, dice que cambiará su comportamiento
El ex vicepresidente Joe Biden emitió un video de dos minutos el miércoles, en el que defendió el comportamiento anterior de un contacto cercano con mujeres, que se ha sometido a escrutinio últimamente, pero también dijo que puede cambiar.
“Quiero hablar sobre los gestos de apoyo que he hecho a las mujeres y algunos hombres que los han hecho sentir incómodos”, dijo Biden en el video, sentada en un sofá y hablando directamente a la cámara. “Siempre he intentado establecer una conexión humana que es mi responsabilidad, creo que … es la forma en que siempre he sido, es la forma en que trato de demostrar que me preocupo por ellos y que escucho”.
Pero luego agregó que a partir de ahora estará “atento” a los límites de la gente.
“Los límites de protección del espacio personal han sido restablecidos. Lo entiendo, lo entiendo, escucho lo que dicen y lo entiendo “, dijo. “Estaré mucho más atento, esa es mi responsabilidad y lo cumpliré”.
El comportamiento de Biden se puso bajo escrutinio desde el viernes pasado, cuando Lucy Flores, una política en Nevada, compartió un relato de un presunto incidente con Biden en un evento de campaña en el que ella afirmó que él la había besado en la nuca.
Desde entonces, tres mujeres más se han hecho eco de los sentimientos de Flores. Dos se incluyeron en una historia del New York Times y una tercera mujer, Amy Lappos, alegó que Bided se frotó la nariz con ella en una recaudación de fondos.
El Washington Post informa que Biden está sentando las bases para una posible candidatura presidencial en 2020.