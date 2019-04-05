Joe Biden, accused of inappropriate physical contact by multiple women, says he will change his behavior

Former vice president Joe Biden issued a two-minute video on Wednesday, where he defended past behavior of close contact with women, which has come under scrutiny lately, but also said he’s able to change.

“I want to talk about gestures of support that I’ve made to women and some men that have made them uncomfortable,” Biden said in the video, seated on a couch and speaking directly to the camera. “I’ve always tried to make a human connection that’s my responsibility, I think… it’s the way I’ve always been, it’s the way I try to show I care about them and listening.”

But then he added that he will be “mindful2 of people’s boundaries from now on.

“The boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset. I get it, I get it, I hear what they’re saying and I understand it,” he said. “I’ll be much more mindful, that’s my responsibility and I’ll meet it.”

Biden’s behavior was put under scrutiny since last Friday, when Lucy Flores, a politician in Nevada shared an account of an alleged incident with Biden at a campaign event there she claimed that he kissed her in the back of her head.

Since then, three more women have echoed Flores’ sentiments. Two were included in a New York Times story and a third woman, Amy Lappos, alleged that Bided rubbed noses with her at a fundraiser.

The Washington Post reports that Biden is laying the groundwork for a potential presidential run in 2020.