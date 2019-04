Joe Biden atop 2020 Democratic field

Former Vice President Joe Biden is atop the 2020 Democratic field, ahead of an expected announcement declaring his run for the party’s presidential nomination on Thursday.

A new public opinion poll by Reuters/Ipsos has Biden topping other popular candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and says Biden’s strongest support comes from minorities and older adults.

The poll released on Wednesday focused on the vote preferences of 2,237 Democrats and independents: the two groups that may select de Democratic nominee in most of the statewide contests, Reuters reports.

According to the poll, 24 percent would vote for Biden over 19 other declared and potencial candidates.

Another 15 percent said they would support Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who competed against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

No other candidate received more than 7 percent of public support, and 21 percent said they “don’t know” which candidate they would back in a primary.

Sixty-three percent of Americans say they have a “favorable” impression of Biden, including 88 percent of Democrats, 59 percent of independents and 39 percent of Republicans.

Biden receives support mainly from older adults and minorities.

Thirty-two percent of adults 55 years old and older said they would vote for Biden over other candidates, while 30 percent of nonwhite adults, including about 4 in 10 African-Americans, said they would back Biden for the nomination.

Preferences might change once supporters get to know other candidates for the Democratic nomination.

There are many Democrats who have declared they are running to secure their party’s nomination and try to beat Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.