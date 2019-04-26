Joe Biden joins 2020 presidential race

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he’s entering the race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, after months of speculation on whether he would run.

“The core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that has made America – America – is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Biden said in a video posted just after 6 a. m.

Biden served 36 years in the Senate before becoming President Barack Obama’s vice president, in 2009. This is his third bid at the presidency.

Biden is currently leading the Democratic field which is crowded with several appealing candidates like Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke, all of which have been polling strongly, but Biden seems to be the most established of the candidates at this early stage of the race.

To many pundits, Biden’s advantage is that he is seen as a continuation of Barack Obama and that could mean that he could capture many of the Midwestern votes that Hillary Clinton failed to capture in 2016.