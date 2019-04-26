Joe Biden joins 2020 presidential race

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he’s entering the race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, after months of speculation on whether he would run.
“The core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that has made America – America – is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Biden said in a video posted just after 6 a. m.
Biden served 36 years in the Senate before becoming President Barack Obama’s vice president, in 2009. This is his third bid at the presidency.
Biden is currently leading the Democratic field which is crowded with several appealing candidates like Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke, all of which have been polling strongly, but Biden seems to be the most established of the candidates at this early stage of the race.
To many pundits, Biden’s advantage is that he is seen as a continuation of Barack Obama and that could mean that he could capture many of the Midwestern votes that Hillary Clinton failed to capture in 2016.
Joe Biden se une a carrera presidencial de 2020
El ex vicepresidente Joe Biden anunció el jueves que está entrando en la contienda por la nominación presidencial del Partido Demócrata, después de meses de especulaciones sobre si se postulará o no.
“Los valores fundamentales de esta nación, nuestra posición en el mundo, nuestra propia democracia, todo lo que ha hecho que Estados Unidos, Estados Unidos, estén en juego. Es por eso que hoy estoy anunciando mi candidatura para Presidente de los Estados Unidos “, dijo Biden en un video publicado poco después de las 6 a. metro.
Biden cumplió 36 años en el Senado antes de convertirse en el vicepresidente del presidente Barack Obama en 2009. Esta es su tercera candidatura a la presidencia.
Biden actualmente está liderando el campo demócrata que está lleno de varios candidatos atractivos como Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren y Beto O’Rourke, todos los cuales han estado encuestando con fuerza, pero Biden parece ser el candidato más establecido en este Etapa temprana de la carrera.
Para muchos expertos, la ventaja de Biden es que es visto como una continuación de Barack Obama y eso podría significar que podría capturar muchos de los votos del Medio Oeste que Hillary Clinton no logró capturar en 2016.