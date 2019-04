Joe Biden raises $6.3 million in first 24 hours of campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden raised $6.3 million in the first 24 hours of his campaign, more than any of his rivals so far.

76-year-old Biden raised most of that amount thorough smaller contributions, according to his campaign spokesman Tj Ducklo, who wrote on Twitter that 97 percent of those donations were under $200 dollars.

That puts Biden ahead of Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke, who raised $5.9 million and $6.1 million on their first day of campaign, respectively.

Some were skeptical that Biden had the grassroots support that candidates like Sanders and Pete Buttigieg have seen from small donors, but Biden proved them wrong.

In addition to that, Biden has joined most of the rest of the Democratic field in swearing off donations from Washington lobbyists and PACs associated with corporations, as Reuters reports. Now Biden will seek to secure his party’s nomination to face off Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.